Seaside Spring Break Highlights on the N. Coast

Published 03/09/2013

(Seaside, Oregon) – The undisputed king of spring break for the Oregon coast, Seaside, has more to do this time of year for both kids and adults than you can shake a chunk of seaweed at. Bumper cars, elephant ears, tons of other sweet treats, copious hiking possibilities, and even a few somewhat secret spots in this often-bustling beach town you probably don't know about. Then, for grownups or the college spring breaker, it has quite bar scene sometimes.

The hub of Seaside is usually Broadway, with its fancifully lit avenue full of curio shops, touristy attractions, an arcade full of video game fun, and bundles of restaurants.

It's also where much of the town's wacky nightlife is centered, with live music and bundles of karaoke that make for a great release from a term of books and college grind.

Along Broadway, one highlight is the gourmet ice cream of Zinger's – which few such housemade sweet places in Portland can beat.

Wander to the extreme northern or southern edges of town and you'll find far fewer people. The south end hosts “the cove,” where surfing is big. But just a tad north of there are even fewer people, and sometimes agate hunting is awesome between the cove and about a quarter mile north.

Head to 12th Ave. at the very northern edge of town and you'll find a distinctly hidden tract of sand between the parking lot and the Necanicum River. A fascinating secret about this area: it's where you'll find more whole, unbroken sand dollars than at any other beach on the Oregon coast. This can vary with conditions, however.

On the famed Promenade, people watching and beach watching are the big features. But Seaside Aquarium is kind of the kingpin of fun along this legendary walkway. More than 75 years of showcasing sea creatures makes this a monster of aquatic attractions, where you can not only feed the seals but check out the wacky octopus. Ask them to tell you stories about the varied personalities of the eight-armed critters over the years. It's quite the kick in the pants.

More about Seaside and its beaches at the Seaside, Oregon Virtual Tour.

