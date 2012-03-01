Most Stunning Photos of the Year from North Oregon Coast: Seaside, Astoria

(Seaside, Oregon) – This very northern tip of the Oregon coast pulled no scenic punches in 2011: the little towns of Seaside, Warrenton and Astoria were certainly as photogenic as ever.

This list of the most spectacular shots from this area is largely compiled by reactions on Oregon Coast Beach Connection's Facebook page over the last year, but not all of the best of the year came from our cameras. Indeed, Seaside Aquarium's Tiffany Boothe always comes up with some remarkable images, such as this close-up of a Gooseberry, a tiny form of jellyfish. They are about the size of a dime – or less. So this shot is no small feat.

In June, the aquarium had no less than two newborn seal pups, and the resulting photos from Boothe were definitely in the “so cute it hurts” category.

Early in October, one partly cloudy dusk yielded these extraordinary colors in Seaside.

Early in the year, the signs of spring were popping up on the beach of Seaside with a few bonfires on the beach already, and this rather wondrous scene erupted because of them.

Later in the summer, fans on Oregon Coast Beach Connection's Facebook page rather flipped over this oddity: a nighttime mix of fog and really, really low tide levels. There's even an airport spotlight in one corner that looks amazingly like it's from an alien spacecraft, as you look north from Seaside towards Gearhart.

From Astoria, probably the most striking photo of the year came from the International Space Station – with a shot of Astoria from space, courtesy of NOAA.

What photo essay about Astoria would be complete without a shot of that iconic bridge? Here, a slight fog on a summer night created quite the buzz among readers.

Also quite popular was this esoteric night shot from early June of parts of Astoria's waterfront. Interesting things happen in the skies at night, especially in the eye of a camera, which sees things humans don't.

Nearby, at Warrenton, the middle of February hosted enough gracious weather to capture this engaging shot of the wreck of the Peter Iredale. It was also one of the most read stories of the year: More to History of Oregon Coast's Peter Iredale Than Just a Shipwreck

