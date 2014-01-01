Massive Seafood Wine Fest On Course for Central Oregon Coast This Weekend

Published 02/17/2014

(Newport, Oregon) – (Newport, Oregon) – The show will go on at the central Oregon coast this week, in spite of tents getting blown down during a wind storm.

Those tents are coming right back up, say organizers, and the Newport Seafood and Wine Festival will open as scheduled on Thursday, February 20 at 5 p.m,

Thursday, February 20 through 23 are the dates of the 2014 Newport Seafood and Wine Festival, likely the largest winter festival in the state. The central Oregon coast town swells by some 20,000 people over the course of the festival, which in recent years added a fourth night of fun – Thursday nights. It features nearly 100 wineries and dozens of food and arts and crafts booths.

During its weekend run, the festival brings in an estimated 1.5 million dollars to the local economy. The festival is now 37 years old and for the last 28 of those years has held a much-coveted commercial wine competition.

You must be 21 years or older to attend this event and must have valid ID (no exceptions). The event is held next to Rogue Ale Brewery grounds and the site is smoke-free and handicapped accessible.



Tickets for Thursday are $15 and are sold online only. Friday tickets are $13. Tickets are available at the gate or online.



Saturday tickets are available online only and are $18 plus processing fees. There will be no general admission sales on Saturday this year however some standby tickets may be available at the gate after 2 pm depending on capacity of the venue. Standby tickets will be $27.



Sunday tickets are $8. Tickets are available at the gate or online.* Hours are 10 am to 4 pm.



The three-day pass for Friday through Sunday is $35, plus processing, and these are Advance eTicket only. Tickets are also available with a wine glass purchase for an additional fee.



Ticket prices do not include wine tasting, and food items range from $1 and up. Wine sampling starts at $1 and glasses of wine are available for menu price. Bottles and cases of wine are sold by wineries as well.



Parking is available at the festival site for $5.00. Free shuttle buses will run on a regular schedule from downtown Newport and major hotels. Cab service is also available for a nominal fee.



Maps are available at local businesses and at the Chamber.



Saturday continues to be the most well attended day and patrons often arrive during peak hours which may create entry delays. Peak hours are from 10 to 2 pm and festival goers should plan their arrival accordingly to avoid delays.

This year's festival is presented by Chinook Winds Casino. For more information, call 800-262-7844. www.seafoodandwine.com/, or see the news and updates section about Newport Seafood and Wine Fest.

