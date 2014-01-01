|
Massive Seafood Wine Fest On Course for Central Oregon Coast This Weekend
Published
02/17/2014
(Newport, Oregon) – (Newport, Oregon) – The show will go on at the central Oregon coast this week, in spite of tents getting blown down during a wind storm.
Those tents are coming right back up, say organizers, and the Newport Seafood and Wine Festival will open as scheduled on Thursday, February 20 at 5 p.m,
Thursday, February 20 through 23 are the dates of the 2014 Newport Seafood and Wine Festival, likely the largest winter festival in the state. The central Oregon coast town swells by some 20,000 people over the course of the festival, which in recent years added a fourth night of fun – Thursday nights. It features nearly 100 wineries and dozens of food and arts and crafts booths.
During its weekend run, the festival brings in an estimated 1.5 million dollars to the local economy. The festival is now 37 years old and for the last 28 of those years has held a much-coveted commercial wine competition.
You must be 21 years or older to attend this event and must have valid ID (no exceptions). The event is held next to Rogue Ale Brewery grounds and the site is smoke-free and handicapped accessible.
Tickets for Thursday are $15 and are sold online only. Friday tickets are $13. Tickets are available at the gate or online.
Saturday tickets are available online only and are $18 plus processing fees. There will be no general admission sales on Saturday this year however some standby tickets may be available at the gate after 2 pm depending on capacity of the venue. Standby tickets will be $27.
Sunday tickets are $8. Tickets are available at the gate or online.* Hours are 10 am to 4 pm.
The three-day pass for Friday through Sunday is $35, plus processing, and these are Advance eTicket only. Tickets are also available with a wine glass purchase for an additional fee.
Ticket prices do not include wine tasting, and food items range from $1 and up. Wine sampling starts at $1 and glasses of wine are available for menu price. Bottles and cases of wine are sold by wineries as well.
Parking is available at the festival site for $5.00. Free shuttle buses will run on a regular schedule from downtown Newport and major hotels. Cab service is also available for a nominal fee.
Maps are available at local businesses and at the Chamber.
Saturday continues to be the most well attended day and patrons often arrive during peak hours which may create entry delays. Peak hours are from 10 to 2 pm and festival goers should plan their arrival accordingly to avoid delays.
This year's festival is presented by Chinook Winds Casino. For more information, call 800-262-7844. www.seafoodandwine.com/, or see the news and updates section about Newport Seafood and Wine Fest.
More about Newport below and at the Newport, Oregon Virtual Tour, Map.
More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....
More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....
LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles
|
Eight Odd Things to Watch for on Oregon Coast Now That Winter's Here
Wild and random blobs, shapes, rarities, critters and the slightly gooey. Science, kids, travel tips
Oregon Coast History Museums: A Free Day, Lewis 'n Clark Event
Lewis and Clark come to life again on N. Oregon coast at end of December; new holiday tradition begins on central Oregon coast. Seaside events, Newport events
Winter Solstice and How Oregon Coast Sunsets are an Illusion
There's a lot about the winter solstice that people don't know, and even more about the reality of sunsets that is actually quite shocking. Weather
Oregon Coast Scientists Discover New Whale Sound in Faraway Mariana Trench
Researchers from the Hatfield Marine Science Center out of Newport and Oregon State University in Corvallis came across a complex sound
N. Oregon Coast Baby Whale Moves in Mysterious Ways - Vanishing Then Reappears
A deceased gray whale calf came ashore Tuesday at Gearhart. Science, Seaside Aquarium
Oregon Coast, Portland, Inland May See Some of Meteor Shower Peak
Peak of the Geminid meteor showers happens tonight and Wednesday, plus there's a special full moon tonight
Portland, Coast Range, Even Oregon Coast to Get Snow
Portland and probably the northern section of the Oregon coast range looks like it will get a significant snow storm
What's Washing Up on Oregon Coast? How Beaches are Changing
Sand levels are sinking and funky stuff is piling up on the beaches. Kids, science, travel tips
Back to Oregon Coast
Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted
|