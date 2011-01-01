Oregon Coast Town Swells with Thousands for Seafood Wine Fest

Published 02/16/2011

(Newport, Oregon) – Perhaps the single biggest festival on the Oregon coast is coming up fast, with the Newport Seafood & Wine Festival, happening February 25, 26, and 27, 2011 – adjacent to the Rogue Ales Warehouse, 2320 OSU Drive, just south of downtown Newport.

32 food vendors, 24 crafters and 85 wineries will be found at this enormous festival. A large variety of craft items will be sold, from articles of clothing, jewelry, art glass, metal sculptures, works of art and hand-painted ceramics to handcrafted wine accessories.

Among the wineries are Oregon coast favorites like Nehalem Bay Winery and Flying Dutchman Winery, along with northwest big names like Amity, Abiqua, Hauer of the Dauen, Hip Chicks Do Wine, Oak Knoll Winery, Eola Hills Wine Cellars and Silver Falls Vineyards, among dozens of others.

For food, you’ll find crepes, smoked fish, chowder, Hawaiian goodies, candies, oysters, sushi, burgers and pizza, among a number of other delights.

Advance group tickets are also on sale, allowing larger groups a special entrance. Groups of 15 or more can call the Chamber office (800-262-7844). Advance e-tickets for individuals are still on sale as well, until they reach their limit.

Festival hours and gate prices are:

Friday, February 25, 2 pm to 9 pm - $10 ticket prices

Saturday, February 26; 10 am to 6 pm, $15 ticket price;

Sunday, February 27, 10 am to 4 pm, $5 ticket price. (Note that ticket prices do not reflect a handling fee.)

The last weekend of every February, the central Oregon coast resort town of Newport swells with well over 17,000 visitors coming to the festival for a weekend of wine, wonders in the culinary world, seafood and arts & crafts. Last year’s festival reached a record 19,000 visitors.

This year's event, presented by Spirit Mountain Casino, is celebrating its 34th year.

Check here for lodging availability in Newport that may be left, but most if not all the town is already booked up. Airline tickets from Portland to Newport can be booked on SeaPort Airlines by visiting their website at www.SeaPortAir.com.

You must be 21 years or older to attend this event. You must also show valid picture ID or you will not be able to enter the event. The site is handicapped accessible and smoke free, with a special outdoor smoking area. Parking at the facility is $5. Shuttle buses will run for free from Newport, and a shuttle schedule and map will be available on the chamber's website as well as the chamber center: 800-262-7844 or visit www.newportchamber.org

Most wineries are from Washington and Oregon, with some from California and Idaho. Newport’s Rogue Brewery will be there to be serving up beer.

Wineries include 12 Ranch Wines, A Blooming Hill Vineyard & Winery, Abiqua Wind Vineyards, Adelsheim Winery, Amity Vineyards, Beringer Winery, Capitello Wines, Chateau Lorane Winery, Chateau St. Michelle, Coleman Vineyards, Crater Lake Cellars, David Hill Winery, Druids Fluid, Emerson Vineyards, Eola Hills Wine Cellars, Flying Dutchman Winery, Hauer of the Dauen Winery, Honeywood Winery, Hood River Vineyards, Kings Raven Winery, Lone Oak Vineyards, Melrose Vineyards, Naked Winery, Nehalem Bay Winery, Noble Estate, Oak Knoll Winery, Palotai Vineyard & Winery, Pheasant Valley Winery, Ribera Vineyards, Saginaw Vineyards, Sake One Corp.

Silvan Ridge-Hinnman Vineyards, Silver Falls Vineyards, Slagle Creek Vineyards, Spangler Vineyards & Winery, Spindrift Cellars, Territorial Vineyards, Trinity Vineyards, Troon Vineyard, Valley View Winery, Wild Rose Vineyard, Wildaire Cellars, Willamette Valley Vineyards and Zerba Cellars.

Food vendor include AL Forno Ferruzza, Bracken Hills Farms "Spicin it Up," C & H Classic Smoked Fish, LLC, Canby Asparagus Farm, Crepe Neptune, Embarcadero Dock Ltd., Garlic Gourmay, Gray's Distributing, Keli's Hawaiian Gourmet Foods, Leyah's Catering, Local Ocean Seafood, Lovin Spoonful Catering, Monastery Mustard, Newport Café, Old Trapper Smoked Products, Old World Candies, Oregon Flavor Rack, Rogue Creamery, Royal Cuisine, L.L.C., Sada's Sushi Bar, The Drift Inn and Yellow Booth Espresso.

