Central Oregon Coast Prepares for Thousands at Seafood Wine Fest

(Newport, Oregon) – One of the largest events of the winter – and certainly the largest event on the Oregon coast – is coming the final weekend in February. The 2016 Newport Seafood & Wine Festival, presented by Chinook Winds Casino Resort, rolls into Newport on Thursday, February 25 through Sunday, February 28. The central coast town swells with nearly 25,000 visitors during these four days while the festival injects two million dollars into the local economy. (Photo above: revelers at the Seafood and Wine Festival in Newport).

This is the 39th year of the Newport Seafood & Wine Festival, and the theme is “It’s Kind of A Big DEAL!” - a casino theme.

You'll find 85 wine booths from around the west coast, 30 food booths, and 30 artisan booths. You must be over 21 to attend the event.

Most prominent of the new features this time around is the festival’s app, giving attendees easy access to key event information including a link to purchase tickets, lodging info, Festival maps, vendor lists, sponsors, and frequently asked questions. The app is free and available for download now on the App Store and Google Play Store.

There will be a People’s Choice Award where attendees can vote for their favorite winery, food vendor and craft seller. The winner in each category will receive a prize package from Salishan Spa & Golf Resort on Sunday at the Festival.

Tickets are currently available, with some still at the gate but other days online purchase only. Further details and purchasing are at seafoodandwine.com.

Thursday 5 pm – 9 pm are $16, with processing fee. Limited availability at gate.

Friday 12 pm – 9 pm are $16, with processing fee. Limited availability at gate.

Saturday 10 am - 6 pm are $21, with processing fee. This day is eTickets only.

Sunday 10 am – 4 pm $8, with processing fee. Limited availability at gate.

Three-day pass for Friday, Saturday and Sunday is $39, with processing fee. eTicket only.

Ticket prices do not include wine tasting, and food items range from $1 and up. Wine sampling starts at $1 and glasses of wine are available for menu price. Bottles and cases of wine to take home are sold by wineries as well.



Parking is available at the festival site for $5.00. Free shuttle buses will run on a regular schedule from downtown Newport and major hotels. Cab service is also available for a nominal fee.



Maps are available at local businesses and at the Chamber. For more information, call 800-262-7844. www.seafoodandwine.com/.



















