Seaside, Cannon Beach Next Month: Bevy of Oregon Coast Events

Published 05/21/2013

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – The north Oregon coast towns of Cannon Beach and Seaside are showing off a bevy of activities and events in June. Surf lessons, outdoor events, foodie fests, art happenings, golf and the big Sand Castle Festival in Cannon Beach all take June by storm.

Every Friday. Mix and Mingle Jazz Nights. An evening of music, art, and conversation featuring guitarist Wes Warhmund and friends. 6-8:30 p.m. Cannon Beach Gallery. 1064 S. Hemlock St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-0744.

Every Saturday. Group Surf Lesson. $139 includes surf rental package. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Meet at Cleanline Surf Shop. 60 N. Holladay. Seaside, Oregon. www.nwwomenssurfcamps.com/private_group_instruction.php

June 1. Seaside First Saturday Art Walk. Maps for the walk are available at participating businesses, the Seaside Chamber and Seaside Visitors Bureau. 5-7 p.m. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-6391. www.seasidechamber.com. Seaside Civic and Convention Center. 415 First Ave. Seaside, Oregon. 503-739-6042. www.acbld20.org.

June 1. Live music: 3 Leg Torso. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Coaster Theatre Playhouse. 108 N. Hemlock St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-1242. www.coastertheatre.com.

June 4. Friends and Family Night. A benefit for Seaside High School football. 5 p.m. McMenamins Sand Trap. 1157 N. Marion Ave. Gearhart, Oregon. 503-717-8150.

June 8. Sou’Wester Garden Club Plant Sale. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church. 320 First Ave. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-7200.

June 8. Ducky Derby. Buy a ducky for $5 to benefit Seaside Kids, Inc. BBQ from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Race at 12:45 p.m. 493 Oceanway St. Seaside, Oregon. www.seasidekidsinc.org.

June 8-9. Seaside Beach Soccer Tournament. 9 a.m. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-6391. www.seasidechamber.com.

June 13. Hot Rod Classic Golf Tournament and Auction. Monies raised goes to the Hospital Foundation and Seaside Downtown Development Association. Gearhart Golf Links. 1157 North Marion Ave. Gearhart, Oregon. 503-717-1914. www.seasidedowntown.com.

June 13. Live music: The Honeycutters. 7 p.m. McMenamins Sand Trap. 1157 N. Marion Ave. Gearhart, Oregon. 503-717-8150.

June 14. Seaside Muscle ’n’ Chrome. Vendors, music and fancy cars lining Broadway. Show quality vehicles from 1960 to 1978 and factory performance vehicles from 1979 to current year. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Seaside, Oregon. 503-717-1914. www.seasidedowntown.com.

June 14. Bucket ’n’ Shovel Dinner. Come join us for a bucket of Mo’s clam chowder, spaghetti, or salad for $5 each. 6-8 p.m. Cannon Beach Chamber Hall. 207 N. Spruce St Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-2623.

June 15. Sand Castle Contest. Judging at 1 p.m. Cannon Beach, Oregon. www.cannonbeach.org.

June 18, 25. Cannon Beach Farmers Market. Fresh produce, pasture-raised meat, organic cheeses, wild-caught seafood, and hand-crafted artisan food products. 2-5 p.m. Midtown. Cannon Beach, Oregon. cannon-beach.net.

June 21. Canoeing the Neawanna. See another side of Seaside on this three-hour adventure. We start out at the boat dock in Broadway Park and make our way up

Neawanna Creek. Tour will include interpretive discussion surrounding this

exciting waterway ecosystem. $20. 11 a.m. Broadway Park boat ramp. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-3311.

June 21, 22, 28, 29. Live theater: “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum.” Stephen Sondheim's musical has been called one of the funniest musicals ever written. 7:30 p.m. Coaster Theatre Playhouse. 108 N. Hemlock St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-1242. www.coastertheatre.com.

June 23. Miss Oregon and Miss Oregon Outstanding Teen Scholarship Programs. Seaside Civic and Convention Center. 415 First Ave. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-8585. www.seasideconvention.com.

June 28-30. Plein Air and More. Artists demonstrate how to paint, sculpt and photograph Cannon Beach, showing the town and coastline through their eyes. See artists at work throughout town from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and purchase their work at local galleries. Cannon Beach, Oregon. cannon-beach.net.

