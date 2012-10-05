North Oregon Coast June Preview: Early Summer in Seaside, Cannon Beach

Published 05/10/2012

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Sandcastles, fun runs, art, music, golf tournaments, muscle cars and even the Fourth of July: this is what’s in store along the north Oregon coast in early summer. June in Seaside and Cannon Beach mean all this – and more. (Above: Hug Point, near Cannon Beach).

Every Monday. Burgers & Jam Session. Open to the public, no cover, burgers are made to order ($6 cash only) with a live music jam session. 6-9 p.m. American Legion Post #168. 1216 S. Hemlock St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-2973.

June 2. Seaside First Saturday Art Walk. Maps for the walk are available at participating businesses, the Seaside Chamber and Seaside Visitors Bureau. 5-7 p.m. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-6391. www.seasidechamber.com.

June 4. Encore Dance Studio Recital. Tumbling performance, cheerleading and solos. Seaside Civic & Convention Center. 415 First Ave. Seaside, Oregon. www.getyoudancing.com.

June 8. Shovels ’n Buckets. 6-9 p.m. Kick off the Sandcastle Festival with a spaghetti and chowder feed, where the food is served in beach buckets and eaten with a matching shovel. Take them home, and use them on Saturday morning out on the beach to build your sandcastle. Cannon Beach Chamber of Commerce. 207 N. Spruce St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-2623.

June 9. Sou’ Wester Garden Club Marketplace. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church. 320 First Ave. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-7200.

June 9. Seaside Beach Soccer Tournament. Oregon’s premier beach soccer tournament. 9 a.m. Seaside Beach. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-6391. www.seasidechamber.com.

June 9. Pizza Toss 101. A family-friendly hands-on cooking class. $29.99 includes instruction and lunch. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. EVOO.188 S. Hemlock St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-8555.



June 9. Sandcastle Day & Festival. Sandcastle building, people watching, food, music, and a bonfire. Pancake breakfast 8-10 a.m. Sandcastle building 7 a.m.-noon. Art walk 3-6 p.m. Bonfire 7 p.m. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-2623. www.cbsandcastle.com.

June 10. Cannon Beach Fun Run. Downtown and on the beach. 8-11 a.m. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-2623. www.cbsandcastle.com.

June 12, 19, 26. Cannon Beach Farmers Market. Cut flowers, produce, seafood, and prepared foods. 1-5 p.m. Midtown. Cannon Beach, Oregon. cannon-beach.net.

June 13. Hot Rod Classic Golf Tournament & Auction. Money raised goes to the Providence Seaside Hospital Foundation and Seaside Downtown Development Association. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Gearhart Golf Links. Dinner at 5:30 p.m. Seaside Convention Center. 415 First Ave. Seaside, Oregon. 503-717-1914 or 503-717-7600.

June 15. Seaside Muscle ’N’ Chrome. Show quality vehicles from 1960 to 1978 and factory performance vehicles from 1979 to current year. Pre-registration at 503-738-7637. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. On Broadway. Seaside, Oregon.

June 15, 16, 17, 22, 23, 29, 30. Live theater: “Arsenic and Old Lace.” 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 7 p.m. Sunday. Coaster Theatre Playhouse. 108 N. Hemlock St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-1242. www.coastertheatre.com.

June 16-17. Soccer in the Sand. A two day small-sided 5v5 soccer tournament played in the sand with goalkeepers creating lots of shots and goals. Contact Chris Lemay at chris@soccerinthesand.com. Seaside, Oregon.

June 22-24. Plein Air & More. Plein air is a term derived from the French expression “en plein air,” meaning “in the open air,” and specifically refers to the act of painting outdoors. Cannon Beach’s popular three-day event includes more than two dozen artists. Come and watch as they create works of art on location throughout the town and on the beach. 503-436-2547.cbgallerygroup.com.

June 23. Day Surf Camp for Women. Empower yourself with the foundational skills, knowledge, confidence and attitude to pursue your personal surfing desires. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. $250. West side of Broadway Middle School, Highway 101. 60 N. Roosevelt Dr. Seaside, Oregon. 503-440-5782. www.nwwomenssurfcamps.com/open-surf-camp-adventures.php.

June 23. Encore Dance Recital. Seaside Civic & Convention Center. 415 First Ave.

Seaside, Oregon. 503-717-1637. www.getyoudancing.com.

June 23-24. Surf Weekenders for Women. Two full days of surf camp for women ages 14-70. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. West side of Broadway Middle School, Highway 101. 60 N. Roosevelt Dr. Seaside, Oregon. 503-440-5782. www.nwwomenssurfcamps.com/open-surf-camp-adventures.php.

June 27-30. Miss Oregon Pageant. Tuition scholarship pageant. Seaside Civic and Convention Center. 415 First Ave. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-8585.

July 4. Parade and Celebration. Cannon Beach, Oregon.

July 4. Fourth of July Parade. Seaside Museum presents parade and old fashion social. 11 a.m. Downtown Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-7065. www.seasidemuseum.org.

July 4. Fourth of July Fireworks. Boasting one of the finest fireworks shows anywhere on the West Coast. 10 p.m. On the beach. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-6391. www.seasidechamber.com.

