California Valentine's Travel: Romance Packages in San Diego

Published 01/25/2013

(San Diego, California) – Sun-drenched beaches, big resorts and restaurants that are world destinations all their own are just the beginning for those looking for a bit of sun and fun in the normally dreary-weathered celebration of Valentine's Day. But the southern California hotspot of San Diego is also offering up tons of romance deals for the hand-holding holiday.

From trendy downtown neighborhoods to stunning coastline settings, San Diego provides many romantic backdrops for fabulous packages designed to tempt lovers with a blissful Valentine's retreat.

Sweethearts seeking a seaside retreat can head to the newly renovated Hotel La Jolla, in picturesque La Jolla Shores. The Ménage a Trois package offers deluxe accommodations, valet parking, rose petal turndown service, chocolate-covered strawberries, a bottle of wine and champagne, in-room movie, $10 mini-bar credit, a sultry Temptation Intimacy Kit and $20 credit for breakfast at the hotel's Cusp Restaurant. The package is valid Feb. 1-28, 2013 with rates starting at $219 per night, plus tax. Book online at www.hotellajolla.com or call 800-941-1149.

Couples can fan the flames of love at the beachfront TOWER23 Hotel in Pacific Beach. The Between the Sheets package offers luxury accommodations, two glasses of rose champagne, breakfast in bed and a Kama Sutra intimacy kit. The package is valid Feb. 1-28, 2013 with rates starting at $295 per night, plus tax. Book online at www.t23hotel.com or call 858-270-2323.

Lovebirds seeking an intimate escape should head over to the historic Glorietta Bay Inn overlooking picturesque Glorietta Bay on Coronado Island. The Romance package offers two nights of accommodations in a historic mansion bedroom, chilled champagne upon arrival, daily continental breakfast, a $50 credit for dinner at Peohe's or Chez Loma restaurants in Coronado and a Coronado historical walking tour. The package is valid Feb.1-28, 2013 with rates starting at $490, plus tax. Book online at www.gloriettabayinn.com or call 800-283-9383.

Many other hotels in the area are providing quite extensive romance getaway packages, including Paradise Point Resort & Spa, Hilton Carlsbad Oceanfront Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, and the 1906 Lodge at Coronado Beach in the heart of Coronado Island.

For more information on San Diego's offerings, including exciting vacation packages and valuable coupons for attractions, restaurants and more, visit the San Diego Tourism Authority's website at www.sandiego.org or call 619-236-1212.

