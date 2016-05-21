Oregon Coast Summer Science Workshop in July; Science Diversity Seminar Soon

(Oregon Coast) – Two events on the central Oregon coast during the summer have science in mind, looking at them from two distinctively but fascinating ways. One, at the Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport looks at a need for a more diverse workforce in the fields of science. Another is the big summer science workshop that covers a wide range of beach-oriented subjects and happening in Depoe Bay. (Photo: intertidal species such as barnacles will show up at the science workshop in July).

The summer Shoreline Science Workshop put on by CoastWatch is coming up in July, and now is the time to sign up. This time around, CoastWatch is offering only one Shoreline Science Workshop instead of the usual three. This year’s workshop will be held July 8-10 at the Depoe Bay Community Hall (220 S.E. Bay Street). Online registration is open: https://oregonshores.givezooks.com/events/2016-coastwatch-shoreline-science-workshop.

These workshops are now a CoastWatch tradition, and this year is led by ecologist Stewart Schultz, author of “The Northwest Coast: A Natural History.” He presents three full days of instruction that covers rocky shore, beach and estuarine habitats in depth. Schultz will also examine coastal forests, the nearshore ocean, marine mammals, tides and oceanography, and citizen science and many other topics. Matters of concern such as marine debris and invasive species will also be discussed. Each session will include field trips, indoor presentations and laboratory experiences (with some variation, depending on the weather).

CoastWatch volunteer coordinator Fawn Custer is organizing much of this event and says all members of the public will get something out of this, but there is limited room.

“While the workshop is open to all, our primary motive in offering it is to provide CoastWatchers with an intensive training opportunity,” Custer said. “We hope that CoastWatchers will take advantage of this and register soon, so as to assure places. With only one Shoreline Science Workshop this year, and a cap on the number attending, it is likely to fill up, and we would hate to turn away CoastWatchers seeking to enhance their monitoring skills.

If you would like to reserve a place, but don’t wish to do so online, contact Fawn Custer, CoastWatch’s volunteer coordinator, at (541) 270-0027, fawn@oregonshores.org. Custer said she can hold a place for you and arrange with you to pay the workshop fee by check.

A seminar at the Hatfield Marine Science Center on June 2 asks “How diverse is fisheries science in the U.S.?” Appearing are Brooke Penaluna and Ivan Arismendi, both research fish biologists with the USFS PNW Research Station.

They maintain that a diverse workforce in science can bring about competitive advantages, innovation and new knowledge, skills, and experiences for understanding complex problems involving the science and management of natural resources. In particular, fisheries sciences confronts exceptional challenges due to complicated societal-level problems from the overexploitation and degradation of aquatic ecosystems worldwide.

The pair will examine the status of gender and race/ethnicity that comprise the United States fisheries science workforce based on various surveys. This forum provides a starting point for discussions about how disparities of diversity in fisheries compares to other disciplines and what might be done to improve the climate and conditions for the successful inclusion of diverse scientists.

