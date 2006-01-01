Oregon Coast Science Talks Include Climate Change, Sea Levels, Creeks

Published 03/22/2012

(Oregon Coast) – A number of lectures and talks are coming up around the Oregon coast, covering a variety of nature science subjects – including the effects of climate change on coastal sea levels and in turn what effects those will have on this shoreline.

Two presentations on climate change are given by Oregon Shores board member Al Solomon in April.

The first happens in Cannon Beach on April 14 as part of the town's 12 Days of Earth Day event. His slide talk, “Climate Change and the Oregon Coast: potential ecological, sociological and economic impacts” takes place at 7 p.m. in the Community Center (formerly known as the Chamber Hall), 207 N. Spruce.

The following day, April 15, Solomon will give the same talk again – but in Lincoln City. That happens at 2:30 p.m. in the Driftwood Public Library’s Community Room, 801 SW Highway 101 # 201 in Lincoln City, (541) 996-2277. The talk is free.

Lincoln City at night

Solomon is a forest ecologist who specialized in climate change for much of his career with the U.S. Forest Service, Environmental Protection Agency, and in other agency and university posts. He will give an overview of the current state of climate science and discuss the effects of climate change that are likely to occur in the coastal region.

On Thursday, April 5 in Cannon Beach, Mike Manzulli of the Ecola Creek Watershed Council will speak on “Ecola Creek, the Land Sea Connection.” The lecture is part of the “World of Haystack Rock” lectures sponsored by the Friends of Haystack Rock. The free public talk takes place 7-8:30 p.m. at the Cannon Beach Library, 131 N. Hemlock St. Cannon Beach, Oregon.

On April 11, the Cannon Beach History Center will address the facts of evolution with Dr. Cameron M. Smith from Portland State University. Smith recently published a book called “The Fact of Evolution.” He has a Ph.D in Archaeology from Canada's Simon Fraser University and is a respected scholar, with published scientific works in journals such as the American Journal of Physical Anthropology. 6:30 pm. Free. Cannon Beach History Center. S. Spruce St. and Sunset Blvd. Cannon Beach, Oregon. www.cbhistory.org.

Rodea Point, near Depoe Bay

Near Yachats: Bob Creek Wayside

