Oregon Coast Beach Connection - lodging, dining, news, events and more

Pacific City, Oregon

A famous little family eatery where the seafood practically gets shuffled from the sea straight into your mouth. Soups and salads include many seafood specialties, including cioppino, chowders, crab Louie and cheese breads. Fish 'n' chips come w/ various fish. Seafood sandwiches with shrimp, tuna or crab, as well as burgers. Dinners like pan fried oysters, fillets of salmon or halibut, sautéed scallops.

Feed the seals! One of the oldest aquariums in the U.S. is here in Seaside, Oregon, right on the Promenade

Lincoln City’s only resort hotel built right on the beach with all oceanfront rooms - nestled against a rugged cliffside overlooking a soft, sandy beach. Dine in penthouse restaurant and bar, for casual meal or candlelight dinner. An array of seafood specialties, juicy steaks and other Northwest favorites, including decadent Sunday buffet. Rooms range from bedrooms to studios to 1-bedroom suites with microwaves and refrigerators to full kitchens. Also, wi-fi, spa, saunas, exercise room and year-round heated swimming pool. Kids will love the game room and easy beach access. Full-service conference/meeting rooms for that inspirational retreat; extensive wedding possibilities.

There will not be another property built like this in Cannon Beach in our lifetimes. Rare, premiere ocean front location; handsome, dramatic architecture and tasteful, fun (nostalgic) beach interiors. Overlooks Haystack Rock. 100 percent smoke free. Imaginative special occasion packages. Massive wood burning lobby fireplace. Library w/ fireplace, stocked with impressive book collection. Pet and family friendly. Lavish continental buffet breakfast. In-room fireplaces, mini-kitchens. Jacuzzi tubs in select rooms. DVD players, complimentary movies. Morning paper. Warm cookies.

A castle on the coast. Fine antiques, gourmet breakfast, luxury w/ ocean views, pet friendly. Social hour in the eve. Have to see to believe. East Ocean Rd., just north of the Arch Cape Tunnel. Arch Cape, Oregon (s. of Cannon Beach and Seaside). www.archcapehouse.com. 800-436-2848

Inn at Wecoma Lincoln City. Sleek, modern design w some partial ocean views, balconies and fireplaces. Spacious guestrooms w/ microwave, refrigerator, coffeemaker, free continental breakfast. Indoor pool and a hot tub. W-fi, fitness room, business center, and located within walking distance to finest restaurants. 867-sq-foot conference room for business meetings or large social events. Some pet friendly.

the finest in luxury condominium lodging. Every unit is focused on the beauty of the sea and the beach.

20 gorgeous homes sleep up to 18; doubled that with some side-by-side homes. Some pet friendly. Cottages to massive homes; new oceanfront to renovated historic beach houses. All over central coast w/ Lincoln City, Otter Rock, Boiler Bay and Nye Beach. Long list of features, including barbecues, large decks, antique furnishings, wood stoves, gas fireplaces, hardwood floors, Jacuzzis and hot tubs. Most have movies, music, books. Gift basket w/ goodies in each

Suites, duplex units, houses for 2-8 people. Close to everything. All units w/ kitchens; many have fireplaces, decks, jetted tubs. Robes, slippers, luxury bath amenities and more. Award-winning flowers. Featured on Travel Channel.

Sumptuous indoor pool heated year round. Lovely ocean views come with many rooms. All units big, extremely comfortable, w/ special touches. Each room contains a microwave, refrigerator, in-room coffee makers, cable TV, and larger kitchen units are available as well. Free parking, choice of smoking or non-smoking rooms. Within walking distance to all of Yachats’ various amenities; short walk to the beaches

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

All rooms are immaculate and have TV’s, VCR’s and in-room phones w/ data ports. Oceanfronts have queen bed, a double hide-a-bed, kitchen, cozy firelog fireplace and private deck. Both types sleep up to four people. Others are appointed for a two-person romantic getaway, yet still perfect for those on a budget. Elaborate oceanfront Jacuzzi suite has two bedrooms, kitchen, double hide-a-bed, fireplace and private deck, sleeping as many as six. For family reunions or large gatherings such as weddings, some rooms can connect to create two-room and three-room suites. Some rooms pet friendly

 

 

 

Sand Levels Pulling More Surprises on Oregon Coast

Published 09/18/2012

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Much of this past summer has seen some extraordinary sights and rare accessibility because of unusually high sand levels in a lot of places. And it seems the trend hasn't let up, even in what is called the “Second Summer” along the beaches – referring to the fact it's warmer in September and early October than any other time of year.

Earlier this summer, extremely high levels kept the tide farther away than usual at places like Oceanside, Yachats, Pacific City and Gleneden Beach. Sand levels returned to normal for a while, at least, during the last few weeks. But they've risen again in spots like Cannon Beach and Arch Cape to reveal some quire rare facets of those beaches.

Case in point: the big fin-like rock at Arcadia Beach near Cannon Beach, which is normally immersed in the tide line. This weekend, you could walk out a nearly unprecedented 50 feet beyond the structure and look back at it (as in the photo above).

Large pools of water collect around these big rocky blobs, often showing off plenty of starfish and other creatures.

Tidal and wind conditions have remained considerably calmer than usual as the weather has stayed quite warm along the beaches. Calm wave conditions keep bringing in sand onto the beaches, while winter storms will scour out the sand.

This could well mean less trash to picked up off the beaches for this weekend's SOLVE Beach Cleanup, as lots of garbage and debris could remain buried.

This faux low tide situation is caused by lots of sand piling up, and in this case it's been forming a barrier to the ocean farther and farther out.

Another rarity now visible is the arch at Arch Cape, which the village was named for. Sand levels are keep the tide so far out it's easy to walk along the tide pool areas and around the point – which is normally smothered in raucous waves.

Around that point is the arch.

Arch Cape, like many of the beaches affected this fascinating phenomena, has those sort of checkered patterns all along the sand, looking a bit like mud flats of a bay after the tide has gone out. These flat but patterned features are often a telltale sign you're dealing with really high sand levels.

These were very visible this summer and in the summer of 2011 at Waldport, Tillicum Beach, Cape Kiwanda and Lincoln City. At Oceanside, sand levels were so far out for a time you could walk out well beyond Maxwell Point. This disappeared for a while in late August, but it's likely to return on and off again.

At the very southern tip of Cannon Beach, this rocky blob is normally right in the middle of the waves. But this weekend there was at least 30 feet between it and the tide line.

These conditions may not last for long, or then they may reappear should there be a good run of calm, warm weather. Sometime in the middle of October you can expect weather patterns to change to the more blustery, stormy situations common to fall and winter. For now, however, it's a good idea to take advantage of the coast during the “Second Summer” and see if your favorite spot has some unusual, spectacular accessibility.

 

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Perfect for large family vacations all the way down to a getaway lodging for two - with over 25 vacation rental homes to choose from. A breathtaking collection of craftsman or traditional beachfront homes, or oceanview houses – from one to seven bedrooms. In various areas of Lincoln City and overlooking the beach, with some in Depoe Bay. All kinds of amenities are available, like hot tubs, decks, BBQ, rock fireplaces, beamed ceilings and more. Some are new, some are historic charmers.

Beautifully wooded natural setting at quiet south end of Cannon Beach. Great during winter storms with a new book by the fireplace – or when the sun is out for family fun and beach strolling. Handsome beach cottage-style architecture. Lush flowering gardens and naturalized courtyard pond. Warm, inviting guest rooms. Continental buffet breakfast. Warm Cookies. Family and Pet Friendly. Welcome gifts. Smoke-free. Complimentary Wireless Connectivity. Wine and book signing events.


LATEST OREGON COAST NEWS STORIES

Manzanita, Rockaway Beach Oregon Coast Virtual Tour, Blog - Guide to Manzanit...
From Oswald State Park, Manzanita, Nehalem, Highway 53, Wheeler to Rockaway Beach. A Guide to Manzanita, Nehalem Bay, Wheeler and Rockaway - Beaches and Landmarks in dozens of Oregon Coast pictures, blog

Rockaway Beach, Oregon Tourism, Sites and Sights
What was once called Garibaldi Beach, according to the history books, became named Rockaway Beach early in the last century and has been a tourism hotspot ever since
Stunning Sights of Manzanita, a N. Oregon Coast Oasis (Photo Tour)
This little north Oregon coast village is a kind of forested wonder and oasis of breathtaking sights and attractions tucked away a bit from the masses of traffic zipping along Highway 101
Rockaway Beach Briefly - A Small Photographic Tour
ockaway Beach has been a favorite Oregon coast destination for over 100 years now, albeit a bit clandestinely
Manzanita, Oregon Explorations: Photos of Stunning Sunsets at Manzanita
Between Cannon Beach and the Nehalem Bay sits the somewhat secretive village of Manzanita
N. Coast Time Lapse: Manzanita, Wheeler, Cannon Beach, Seaside
The latest video experiment from Oregon Coast Beach Connection shows some fascinating things happening with the scenery that we see everyday
Rockaway's Recent Remarkable Discoveries.
Rockaway Beach sits spread out over seven miles of exquisite and pristine sands;Rockaway Beach lodging, dining
More Reasons to Meander Around Manzanita
You could literally spend days just bouncing around the beaches and the nooks and crannies of this north Oregon coast town and never get bored
Astounding Sights and Sounds Between Cannon Beach and Manzanita
For those intrepid explorers of the Oregon coast it's a goldmine of fantastic sights and discoveries
Details and Delights of an Oregon Landmark: Exploring Rockaway Beach
This is the calm and cozy sandy wonder from the Oregon coast, boasting seven miles of soft granules and a kind of 1800's Old West look against an ocean backdrop
Romantic Walks and Great Makeout Spots on the Oregon Coast
You can't surpass the Oregon coast for the cuddle factor: romance in Manzanita, Cannon Beach, Oceanside, Yachats and Florence; plus lodging, dining
Oregon Coast in 2011: Most Memorable Photos of Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway A...
15 minutes south of Cannon Beach, you'll find the Nehalem Bay area, with its viewpoints and the towns of Manzanita, Rockaway, Nehalem and Wheeler

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

 

 

Follow us on

Oregon Coast Lodging
Seaside
Cannon Beach Lodging
Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Lodging
Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar Lodging
Lincoln City Lodging
Depoe Bay Lodging
Newport Lodging
Waldport Lodging
Yachats Lodging
Oregon Coast Vacation Rentals
Oregon Coast Lodging Specials

Dining Guide
Seaside
Cannon Beach Dining
Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Dining
Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar Restaurants
Tillamook Bay Restaurants, Dining
Lincoln City Dining, Restaurants
Depoe Bay Restaurants, Dining
Newport Restaurants, Dining
Waldport, Yachats Restaurants, Dining
Florence Restaurants, Dining
Restaurant Reviews

Coast Events Calendar
Astoria
Seaside, Cannon Beach Calendar
Manzanita, Rockaway Events
Tillamook, Pacific City Calendar
Lincoln City Events Calendar
Newport, Depoe Bay Events Calendar
Yachats Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Oregon Coast Travel News

Coastal Bars, Lounges

Oregon Coast Complete Guides every beach access, attraction

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

OREGON COAST VIRTUAL TOUR
Explore Every Beach Spot in Hundreds of Oregon Coast Pictures
Astoria - at the northernmost tip of Oregon
Astoria
Where the Columbia meets the Pacific, Land of Lewis & Clark and loads of atmosphere & history
Seaside, Oregon
Seaside
The Promenade, Tillamook Head, family fun & broad, sandy beaches
Cannon Beach on the Oregon Coast
Cannon Beach
A mysterious lighthouse, upscale yet earthy, a huge monolith, fine eateries & an art mecca
Nehalem Bay, Manzanita, Nehalem, Wheeler and Rockaway Oregon Coast
Nehalem Bay, Manzanita, Wheeler
Manzanita's beaches, Nehalem and Wheeler's quirky beauty; laid back Rockaway
Oregon Coast: Tillamook Bay, Tillamook, Bay City, Barview, Garibaldi
Tillamook Bay
Garibaldi, Barview, Bay City, Tillamook & an oceanfront ghost town
Three Capes Loop, Oceanside, Netarts, Pacific City, Cape Lookout, Cape Meares
Three Cape Loop, Pacific City, Oceanside
The hidden secret of the coast: Cape Meares, a lighthouse, Oceanside, Netarts and Pacific City
Lincoln City, Cascade Head, Neskowin, Inland Highway 101
Lincoln City & the Corridor of Mystery
Miles & miles of unbroken beaches, Cascade Head, Neskowin and manmade attractions
Depoe Bay on the Oregon Coast
Depoe Bay
A spouting horn downtown, freaky hidden cliffs and whales, whales, whales
Newport, Nye Beach on the Oregon Coast
Newport
Time-tripping Nye Beach, a bustling bayfront, marine science-central and two lighthouses
Waldport, Seal Rock
Waldport / Seal Rock
Pristine, even secretive sands and wild geologic landmarks
Yachats
Yachats
Constantly dramatic wave action, a mix of the rugged & upscale
Between Florence and Yachats - oodles of secret beaches
Upper Lane County
25 miles of deserted beaches & oodles of wonders
Florence - on the central Oregon coast
Florence
A lighthouse, ancient bayfront and miles and miles of fluffy dunes

Secrets of the Season

Unusual Travel Articles TravelParanormal.com allows you to submit your own creepy tale or debunk one - or see up-to-the-minute news headlines about travel and the paranormal.

News Headlines from All Over Oregon Need to scan Oregon headlines? Constantly updated news from all over Oregon: a comprehensive, up-to-the-minute display of news headlines from a variety of media

Oregon Coast Oceanfront Lodging, Hotels, Rentals

A Guide to Oregon Coast Seafood Restaurants, Dining

Literally over 100 homes available as vacation rentals – all distinctive and carefully selected to be special. Find them in Yachats, Waldport, Newport, Nye Beach, Otter Rock, Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach, Lincoln Beach, Lincoln City, Neskowin, Pacific City, Tierra Del Mar and Rockaway Beach. Some pet friendly.

Breathtaking high panoramic beach views from oceanfront rooms, spacious family suites & fully equipped cottages. Known for gracious hospitality, the sparkling clean Sea Horse features a heated indoor pool, dramatic oceanfront spa, great whale watching, free deluxe continental breakfast, conference room, free casino shuttle & HBO. Fireplaces, private decks and spas are available in select rooms. Close to shops, golf, fishing & restaurants. Pets are welcome in select rooms. Senior discounts. Kids 18 and under stay free in their parent's room. Very attractive rates.

 

 

 