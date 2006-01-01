Central Oregon Coast Group Holds Salmon Watch Tour

Published 11/24/2013

(Newport, Oregon) – An increasingly popular field trip around the back of the central Oregon coast town of Newport happens again on December 8: the Cook Creek Salmon Watch Tour.

The Yaquina Watershed Council hosts the outing and says every year it gains more and more participants. It takes place near Toledo at Cook Creek, where salmon spawn in a rather spectacular display.

“Both Chinook and Coho salmon return to this tributary of the Yaquina River and we have never been disappointed to see these fish return to their native stream,” said Watershed spokesperson Cynthia Sells.

Female salmon choose their mates from the males that wait midstream or in the largest pools once they are ready to spawn. Once chosen each male stays by the side of their mate. Those on the tour will get to watch this amazing process as she goes about selecting a site for their eggs and getting it ready.

The tour begins at 1:15 p.m. and you will need to RSVP to attend and to find out the meeting times. Call 541.272.6943 or yaquinawatershedcouncil@gmail.com. Meet at either the Newport JC Thriftway or the Toledo JC Thriftway, whichever is closest to you. If you live in other areas and want to car pool, just call or email and they will arrange one that works for you. Parking is limited up the gravel road leading to the best view area.

You will need to dress for any kind of weather; it could be cool and wet so layers are best. Keep your feet warm – rain boots will keep you dry crossing the field. They will be serving muffins and hot apple cider as well.

