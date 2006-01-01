Oregon Wildlife Right Now: Amphibians and Seal Pups

Published 02/25/2013

(Oregon Coast) – Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) said now is a good time to look for seal pups on some part of the south coast, and your chances of spotting some amphibians in coastal green areas is getting pretty good. (Baby seal photo above: Seaside Aquarium)

Oregon wildlife officials say there's much ado about frogs and salamanders on the coast right now. In a recent bulletin, ODFW said amphibians are on the move this month.

“Watch for rough-skinned newts, Pacific giant salamanders, red-legged frogs and other Oregon coast amphibians as they cross fields, lawns, roads and paths to find appropriate ponds and other still bodies of water to lay their eggs,” ODFW said. “Look just below the surface of the water at wetlands for clusters of eggs. A close inspection will reveal the embryo developing and often moving in the transparent egg.”

South Beach State Park, Newport

There is a stern warning newts, however. Many newts produce toxins to avoid being eaten by predators, but the toxins of the Oregon rough-skinned newt are particularly potent. One thirtieth of the toxin present in the skin of an average adult rough-skinned newt is sufficient to kill a healthy adult human.

These are only toxic if the newt is eaten and ingested, although there are reports that some individuals experience skin irritation after handling the newt.

The southern Oregon coast is the recipient of a lot of elephant seals at this time, from from Cape Arago State Park at the Simpson Reef overlook south of Charleston. Except for the time spent on the rookery during the breeding season and a month or so ashore while undergoing the molt, the Northern Elephant Seal is truly a pelagic mammal.

Arcadia Beach, near Cannon Beach

Boiler Bay, near Depoe Bay

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST OREGON COAST NEWS STORIES

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted