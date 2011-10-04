Oregon Coast Archives: the Romance of Sandy Beaches

Published 04/10/2011

(Oregon Coast) – In busy Seaside, there exists a calm, placid place where whole sand dollars outnumber people. These also lay near Florence, in Lincoln City, around Manzanita and just south of Newport.

They are the sandy wonders of Oregon's coast. This region is a mix of long, granule-covered stretches interspersed with rocky shorelines and cliffs with sheer drops. And it’s often the softer beaches that draw people here, looking for that opportunity for “long walk on a sandy beach.”

In Seaside, this romantic spot sits at the very northern end, capped by the Necanicum River.

Down between Florence and Yachats, there are bundles of secret beaches, and many with only a handful of accesses, causing you to have a mile or two walk on a sandy stretch before you find another way back to civilization.

At Lincoln City, the extreme northern end allows for such romantic moments with fewer folk around you.

Manzanita has more than seven miles of pristine strand to wander on. And then there’s that somewhat secretive spot just south of Newport.