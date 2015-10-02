The Romantic Delights of Jazz on the Oregon Coast

Published 02/10/2015

(Lincoln City, Oregon) - Still looking for a destination this Valentine’s Day? Still looking for that fifty shades of a great, romantic time on the Oregon coast?

The central Oregon coast's Lincoln City Cultural Center may just be your ticket, where the Lincoln Pops Orchestra will be playing Big Band dance music from 7-10 pm on Saturday, February 14. Tickets include a flower for every lady, beautiful heart-shaped cookies, sweetheart décor and plenty of punch.

The Pops will be playing favorites from the era of Benny Goodman, Count Basie, Glenn Miller and the gang, and the dance floor will be open. You’re invited to just sit and listen, or really cut a rug, in the auditorium at the LCCC. Beer, wine and refreshments will be available for sale. The doors will open at 6:30 pm, with the concert scheduled to begin at 7 pm.

Advance tickets for this Valentine’s Day event are $14 each, or $25 per couple. You can purchase them online at lincolncity-culturalcenter.org (“Click Buy Tickets”) or by calling the box office, 541-994-9994. Prices will be $16 each, $28 per couple at the door.

The LCCC is also offering a Beginners’ Dance Class, led by Bonnie Prater, from 6 to 6:45 pm in the dance studio. Admission to the class, open to singles as well as couples, is $5.

The Lincoln Pops Orchestra, also known as the Lincoln Pops Big Band, has been performing in Lincoln County for more than 30 years. The band has evolved into one of the finest big bands in Oregon. A nonprofit organization, the Lincoln Pops is dedicated to preserving and passing along the heritage of the big band era.

Led by Newport High School's Band/Choir Director and trumpet artist, John Bringetto, the Lincoln Pops plays all types of dance music, including swing, Latin and jazz tunes. Members include current and retired professional musicians, band directors, former high school and college players, and even a few talented local high school students. And every big band needs a great vocalist; the Pops has four.

The band has a regular gig on the third Thursday of each month at Gleneden Beach Community Hall. To follow the Pops, become a friend on Facebook.

The Lincoln City Cultural Center is located within the historic Delake School, 540 NE Hwy 101 in Lincoln City. For tickets and further information, drop by the center (open 10 am to 4 pm every day but Tuesday), call 541-994-9994, or check out the website, lincolncity-culturalcenter.org.

