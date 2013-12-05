N. Oregon Coast Spring Sights: How Rockaway Beach Lights Up

Published 05/12/2013

(Rockaway Beach, Oregon) - Ah, the pleasures of Rockaway Beach in the spring and early summer. School gets out soon, and that is the biggie in this part of the north Oregon coast. But it isn't the only happening.

Weeks before the final bell has rung on your last class, the skies start to do something interesting things you don't want to miss. Fun and funky stuff washes up on the beach. There are still some heavy waves that make quite a splash on the iconic Twin Rocks. Plus, there are various special activities and events that only spring and March can provide.

Something the tourism officials of Oregon never tell you: the skies on the coast get much more dramatic in spring. It really starts to hit heavy in April and May, and from now until early June contains some of those magnificent, fat puffy clouds that cause the sunsets to bounce and bend around them, making for the best dusk pictures of the year.

The colors that happen this time of year are amazing: from placid pastels to bright, almost neon-tinged sunsets with an extra dose of the vibrant.

Beachcombing gets particularly interesting. There are still enough wintry storm conditions to cause the ocean to cough up some fascinating stuff. Weird jellyfish like salps or Purple Sails may show. Or if you're lucky, look for clumps of varied things called detritus, where you may find anything from live snail eggs to rare rocks.

April can be known for its tempestuous – yet paradoxically – warm storms. They aren't quite as frigid as the big winter wind-fests. The month of May may have this as well, which means lots of pretty poses from Twin Rocks as the structure gets knocked around by waves.

A little secret about this time of year: hardly anyone is out here through most of May and early June - aside from the high-density weekend of Memorial Day. You're guaranteed some incredible lodging deals, no crowds at restaurants and beaches where you're often the only one.

Early summer is the biggie in June, and Rockaway Beach has bundles to do for the kids. Even the whole family. Mom and dad can do plenty of shopping or even wine tasting in town, while the kidlets will love not just bounding around the beach but also the local arcade, Lake Lytle, and some of the rather hidden mini-parks up against the sand with a swingset and picnic bench.

Those longest days of the year are magical around this part of the north Oregon coast, with lazy sunsets and dusks that seem to drag on forever into the night.

Check out the Rockaway Beach, Manzanita, Nehalem Bay Virtual Tour, Map for complete details on the area.

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted