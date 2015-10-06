Secret Garden of Oregon Coast; Otter Rock 'n Roll Surfing

Published 06/10/2015 at 5:22 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Newport, Oregon) – A secret garden tour of the central Oregon coast and a famed surfing contest for youth are on tap for late June.

The 12th Annual Samaritan House Secret Garden Tour will take place on Sunday, June 28, from 12-5 pm, and will include several gardens in the Waldport/Makai area of the central Oregon coast. Tickets are $25 and include light snacks and wine. Participants are encouraged to bring their own water.

This year’s gardens feature many different styles of gardening, from carnivorous plants to a terraced rose garden to raised garden boxes with both flowers and vegetables. Everyone from the serious gardener to the casual flower lover will find ideas and inspiration from these gardens.

Tickets are available at Bear Valley Nursery and Landscaping (Lincoln City), JC Thriftway Market (Newport), Toledo Feed and Seed, Laurel Bay Gardens (Florence), and at the Samaritan House office ~ 715 SW Bay St in Newport. Tickets will also be sold on-line at brownpapertickets.com or by calling 541-574-8898. For more information see www.samfamshelter.org.

Also on the central Oregon coast, near Newport, the Otter Rock N’ Roll surfing competition for youth will take place on June 20 at Otter Rock/Devil’s Punchbowl State Park from 8 am to 3 pm.

An 18 and under surf contest, the event is open to all surfers, beginners and beach enthusiasts. Event pre-registration is $25 at www.otterrockandroll.com. Space is limited; sign up early to reserve your spot! Beach registration is $35 and closes at 8am sharp.

All participants will receive an event t-shirt and great prizes from local sponsors; there will be beach games and activities throughout the day including a special beach cleanup challenge where youth can compete for different prizes through various stewardship activities. From the no-experience necessary beginner division with lessons, the parent with child division or the more competitive 16-18 year old divisions, there is something here for all water and beach lovers.

Otter Rock n Roll began 7 years ago in celebration of International Surfing Day which is officially observed on June 20th uniting surfers from around the world to celebrate the sport of surfing and give back to our oceans, waves and beaches through stewardship activities.

“This is a great opportunity to engage in ocean stewardship, physical activity, and family friendly competition,” said Vince Pappalardo of the Newport Chapter and lead organizer of the event. “No surf experience is required – just a desire to enjoy the sport of surfing.”

Contact: oregon@surfrider.org, or visit otterrockandroll.com. Photo below: the garden tour. More about this part of the central Oregon coast below and at the Newport Virtual Tour Map and the Yachats Virtual Tour Map and the Depoe Bay (Otter Rock) Virtual Tour, Map.

