Rockaway Beach Briefly - A Small Photographic Tour

Published 10/29/2012

(Rockaway Beach, Oregon) - It's been a favorite Oregon coast destination for over 100 years now, albeit a bit clandestinely. Not as a bright and flashy as many other Oregon coast towns, the long, thin expanse of pristine sands known as Rockaway Beach seems to get passed by a bit by the major hordes of visitors that flood other areas.

And thus is part of its charm: seven miles of beach barely touched at times, and a some fun and funky architecture in its homes and businesses.

Take a small photographic tour for yourself. First stop: the always-iconic Twin Rocks - seen above, in a decidedly pastel mood.

Much of Rockaway Beach is populated by sizable foredunes covered in beach grass. This is one of the beach accesses closer to Twin Rocks.

The iconic caboose, housing the Chamber of Commerce and lots of visitor information.

The northern end of Rockaway Beach - called Manhattan Beach - hosts the southern jetty of the Nehalem Bay.

Twin Rocks as seen during one of those commonly stunning spring days on the north Oregon coast.

The main access in the middle of town, during a bit of a storm. No matter the weather, Rockaway Beach has its multiple charms.

Downtown Rockaway Beach: its architecture is populated by some very retro stylings and buildings that visually harken back to about a century ago. Tracks run through the town host the always popular antique railcar rides.

