Work on Oregon Coast Highways Continues

Published 06/13/2011

(Oregon Coast) – Various construction projects are either starting up or continuing along the roads to the Oregon coast or on Highway 101, affecting areas that include Florence, Yachats, Astoria, Depoe Bay, Tillamook, Rockaway Beach, Nehalem and along Highway 26 (above: work starts near this beach spot between Florence and Yachats)..

There has also been some minor work and delays just south of Cannon Beach.

Oregon Department of Transportation crews will be paving a section of U.S. 101 between Wheeler and Rockaway (milepost Z46 to Z47) starting on Monday, June 13. Crews will be paving Monday through Thursday next week, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

One-lane will be open with flaggers controlling traffic. Motorists should expect up to 20 minute delays. This stretch had some landslides in the winter which shut down traffic periodically. Parts of this road are in dire need for work.

Along Highway 26, on the western side of the coast range, there are some delays at the Volmer Creek Bridge & Johnson Creek Bridge Project, mile post 2.13 to 3.40.

Work on the Dennis Edwards Tunnel about halfway between Portland and the coast is still going on, with some daytime delays and the nighttime detours and closures continuing. ODOT said this is expected to end in late June. The closures happen after 8 p.m. on weeknights, but the tunnel is open all night during weekends.

Highway 6 between Tillamook and Portland is experiencing some delays with embankment work around milepost 6.35. This project consists of repairing slide damage along the embankment of the roadway on OR6 (Wilson River Highway) approximately 6 miles east of Tillamook. The scheduled work includes permanent seeding and demobilization. Flaggers will control single lane traffic during construction activities as required. Expect delays of up to 20 minutes during the daytime and drive through the work area with caution.

Roadwork continues on Highway 101 in Tillamook, at 12th St. - Farmer Creek Road Section. Flaggers will control single lane traffic during construction activities as required. Expect delays of up to 20 minutes during the daytime and drive through the work areas with caution. The project is scheduled to be completed this month.

On Highway 30, there is repaving on the John Day River Bridge to 33rd St. (Astoria) Section, mile post 92.68 to 97.01. Flaggers and pilot cars will control single lane traffic during construction activities as required. Expect delays during the night of up to 20 minutes from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. and drive through the work areas with caution.

Work also continues on the Astoria-Megler Bridge in Astoria, with up to 20-minute delays.

In the Depoe Bay/Newport area, paving will start on June 15 between the southern end of Depoe Bay and Spencer Creek – which is where Beverly Beach begins, just north of Newport. This means parts of Highway 101 around Cape Foulweather will experience delays between 7 p.m. and 6 p.m. The paving happens sporadically between milepost 127 and milepost 134, although there will be no paving between milepost 131 and 132.

ODOT said this should be finished by June 28.

“Expect minor delays,” ODOT said in a press release.

Down in the Florence area, travel will be restricted to a single lane on U.S. 101, beginning five miles south of Yachats this week while a contractor for ODOT grinds and paves a five mile section of highway.

The construction will take place between 7:30 a.m. and 8 p.m., Tuesday, June 14 through Friday, June 17, 2011. Flaggers will control travel through the construction zone between mileposts 170 and 175. One lane of travel will be open and motorists should expect delays of 10 to 20 minutes.

This project is weather dependent. Should inclement weather prevent construction, the work will be rescheduled.

Cape Foulweather, near Depoe Bay

Astoria's bridge

