Road Work on Highway 26 to North Oregon Coast

Published 04/20/2011

(Seaside, Oregon) – Those driving to the north Oregon coast from Portland during the spring will find several road projects along Highway 26 that will cause some delays during the week, as at least one project is ramped up in its efforts.

“However, the Oregon Department of Transportation does not expect this work to cause a significant delay to drivers,” the department (ODOT) said in a press release.

All lanes to and from the beaches will be open during weekends and holidays, but ODOT said construction staff is working to minimize impacts to drivers during the weekday projects.

The Dennis L. Edwards Tunnel is still undergoing its construction and that project is only picking up steam, with work going around the clock during the weekdays. Beginning Thursday, the contractor will flag traffic through the tunnel from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Fridays from 6:30 a.m. to noon. Meanwhile, then overnight tunnel closures and detour will continue as scheduled through May.

The daytime flagging will occur Monday through Friday until the project is complete at the end of June. During the flagging operation, drivers should expect a maximum 10-minute delay when traveling through the tunnel. Average delays should be 3-5 minutes.

Seaside

ODOT said the contractor company is installing steel rebar over the timber lining. Overnight work will consist of applying shotcrete (reinforced concrete) over the rebar and removing the timber bents (timber arches). This method for replacing the tunnel lining has been modified.

The Dennis Edwards Tunnel is about 31 miles west of Portland.

At the Quartz Creek Bridge – 24 miles east of Highway 101, marking roughly two-thirds of the journey between Portland and the Oregon coast – there will be 24-hour work for a few days. Starting Monday, April 25 and going through Thursday, April 28, flaggers will direct one-lane traffic through the area.

ODOT said motorists will encounter delays up to 10 minutes. All lanes will open for weekend travel Friday morning.

The contractor is working to replace bridge joints, improve bridge rails and repair the bridge deck. The contractor will rebuild the northwest approach to the bridge next week. Around-the-clock flagging will take place occasionally for the duration of the project.

Johnson Creek and Volmer Creek Bridge – just east of Highway 101 – will undergo some work, starting this Sunday. Flagging will take place between midnight on Sundays and 3 p.m. on Fridays at milepost 2 and 3. Drivers may encounter 20-minute delays during this work.

Astoria

The contractor is removing and replacing the Volmer Creek and Johnson Creek Bridges, engaging in demolition of the existing bridges and construction of the new bridges.

The majority of the work on this project is anticipated to occur in the months of April through July with completion expected in October of this year.

For updated information on highway work and current travel information throughout Oregon, see www.tripcheck.com or call the Oregon road report at 511 or 1-800-977-6368.

Highway 26

Highway 101, at Arch Cape

