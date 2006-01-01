Lincoln City's Road's End Beaches Full of Surprises

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – There are not a lot of secret spots in Lincoln City where you can hide from the crowds that gather in this captivating central Oregon coast town. But there are a few beach accesses farther removed from the maddening crowds of high density weekends, although never quite completely.

These lurk in the Road's End area of Lincoln City, at the very northern edge of town, jutting right up against the headland that often gets mistaken for Cascade Head (that promontory is just a bit north of there, on the other side of the Siletz River).





The main beach access here is named Road's End State Park, a sort of circular parking lot that comes with restroom facilities and, if the weather doesn't cooperate, it's high enough above it all to provide lovely views from the comfort of your car.

From here, it's about a mile to the very edge of Lincoln City, where the town and its beaches stop.





However, there is one more rather secretive beach access sitting a quarter of a mile up the road that allows you a bit of a quicker walk. But it's hidden discretely between a couple of homes and not easy to find. There is no parking for it, either, and those living in the neighborhood have strict rules about where you can and can't park.





Mostly fluffy, soft sands typical of Lincoln City are found here. Like most beaches on the Oregon coast, the farther north or south you are in any given town, you'll find less people. The population density of fellow beachgoers drops dramatically the closer you get to the headland.

The beach between here and the end of Road's End and Lincoln City does have its interesting surprises. Those softer grains sometimes give way to little pockets of polished stones and gravel, often good for finding agates.

At the very tip of Lincoln City you'll find what's called Wizard Rock, with its pointy spire saluting upwards - presumably looking like a wizard's hat, according to whoever named it.





Just beyond that spire is a hidden cove that is sometimes attainable at extremely low tides. An interesting sea cave lies there. This is only possible to visit during extreme minus tides, and even then state park rangers may prevent you from crossing over the rocks to the cave.





(Above: Lincoln City's Road's End at night). You'll find Lincoln City about 20 minutes south of Pacific City. The southern end of town is about 15-minute drive from Depoe Bay and a 30-minute drive to Newport. Find Lincoln City lodging, hotels and motels information below. Lincoln City Virtual Tour, Map.

