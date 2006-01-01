ODOT: North Oregon Coast Road Closure Until November

Published 09/28/2011

(Oceanside, Oregon) – The slide closure near Oceanside will go on until at least November, according to ODOT in a recent media release (above: Happy Camp slide construction photo courtesy ODOT).

What's called the Happy Camp slide – because the road is closed right by Happy Camp, just north of Netarts – caused a chain reaction of events this summer that kept the road closed for one fix or another. The village of Oceanside has only been accessible via the northern end by taking Bayocean Road from Tillamook and heading towards Oceanside from the northern entrance to the Three Capes Loop.

The other usual route, from Netarts via Highway 131, has been closed since the slide happened this summer.

As of September 20, ODOT spokesperson Lou Torres said the agency was still unable to give a specific date for the reopening.

“So adding everything up, our construction manager is projecting a best-case road opening day is for mid-November,” Torres said. “We apologize for the closure and project completion being pushed out again. It seems that almost every aspect of this project has provided us with enormous challenges.”

The closure has been a challenge for many local businesses over the summer season. Although some, like Oceanside Beach Rentals owner Trish Dougherty, said she hadn't been hit too hard, since at least people were still fairly interested in renting in the area and it was still quite accessible – just a tad inconvenient sometimes.

As of mid September, ODOT crews were finally able to halt the movement of the slide area. This has in turn required the roadway designs to be redone, and then bids for that project were taken in late September.

“Weather shouldn't be too much of an issue (of course, no rain is better), except we'll need a dry day to pave and stripe the road,” Torres said.

