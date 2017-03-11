Oregon Coast Restaurant Latest: New Eatery, Chefs Compete

Published 11/03/2017 at 6:47 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Pacific City, Oregon) – The Kiwanda Hospitality Group of the north Oregon coast is celebrating some new developments with its chefs. The Pacific City-based organization operates the Pelican Pub breweries in Tillamook, Cannon Beach and its hometown, and it's getting ready to launch a new restaurant as two of their chefs get ready to compete against other coastal culinary masters.

Pelican chefs Dan Micolino and Nathan Pope will demonstrate their culinary talents and compete with other north coast chefs at the 10th annual Iron Chef in Seaside on November 7. Over 600 guests are expected to sample the savory fare and vote on their favorite dishes.

United Way of Clatsop County’s signature fundraiser is also the Columbia Pacific region’s culinary event of the year. This Iron Chef-style competition pairs four of the region’s top chefs randomly into two teams which compete in a live one-hour cook off requiring the use of a secret ingredient.

Also a part of the the live competition: those attending will have the opportunity to taste and vote for their favorites from among 16 area restaurants vying for their chance to be in next year's live cook-off. There is also a silent auction for bids on culinary-related items, restaurant experiences, coast lodging and hospitality, chef events and more.

Pelican research and development chef Dan Micolino said the pair are honored to be a part of this fundraiser.

“The Iron Chef also offers a really fun opportunity for us to flex our culinary muscle experimenting with a specialty dish that is unique to this event,” he said.

Tickets are still available to the popular event which will be held at the Seaside Convention Center on Tuesday, November 7, 6 p.m. for general admission. The show starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are required and can be purchased at www.clatsopunitedway.org or by calling 503-325-1961. All proceeds benefit the United Way of Clatsop County and the agencies they serve.

A new upscale restaurant is coming to Pacific City late in the year: the newly-named Meridian restaurant and bar will be a part of the Headlands Coastal Lodge & Spa, set to open next month.

(At right: Andrew Garrison)

Part of that process was picking a new chef to open the much-anticipated addition to the north Oregon coast. Andrew Garrison, former executive chef of Salishan Spa & Golf Resort, was recently announced as the new culinary head honcho.

Garrison is a Minnesota native who was trained at Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts Minneapolis/St. Paul. He moved to Oregon in 2014 to work at the Jory at the Allison Inn & Spa in Newberg, Oregon, where he served as sous chef for two years. In early 2017, he took over as executive chef for the four dining properties at the Salishan Spa & Golf Resort.

His specialties include wine and food pairings, developing seasonal menus, foraging, whole-beast butchery, charcuterie and gluten-free cooking.

Meridian will seat 40 in the main dining area and an additional 16 at the open bar. Some of the bar seating will be purposed as a chef’s table, with food prepared tableside. The restaurant has views of the ocean, and features a double-sided glass fireplace with custom plastering reminiscent of the sandstone cliffs of Cape Kiwanda. A unique indoor patio lounge overlooking the ocean will have accordion-style windows that open completely to let even more of the ocean air in. Private dining options are available for groups.

