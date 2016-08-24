Red Flag Warning for Oregon Coast, Heat Advisory in Coast Range

Published 08/24/2016 at 5:51 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Oregon Coast) – As various heat advisories and fire danger warnings go up for the state, even the Oregon coast is getting a red flag warning through Thursday night, while the coast range is under a heat advisory. Temperatures on the Oregon coast will remain in the low to mid 70's, but the danger for fires is extreme, as illustrated by a forest fire near Depoe Bay that is still not contained as of Wednesday afternoon. (Above: Manzanita - be cautious with beach fires).

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland issued the red flag warning for all of Oregon, including Portland, eastern and southern Oregon, along with the beach towns. Most of the state is under a heat advisory as well, except the coast, with temps shooting up into the upper 90's on Thursday and Friday.

The red flag warning is in effect for the entire upper half of the Oregon coast, including Florence, Yachats, Newport, Depoe Bay, Lincoln City, Oceanside, Tillamook, Manzaita, Astoria, Seaside and Cannon Beach.





The heat advisory is in effect from 2 p.m. on Thursday until Friday at 8 p.m. for even the Oregon coast range. For those living in inland Oregon or traveling to and from the coast, the NWS said a heat advisory means a period of hot temperature is expected that may cause heat illnesses. (Above: Depoe Bay, where a forest fire is still burning as of this publication time).

“An upper ridge of high pressure will extend over the Pacific Northwest through Friday for increasingly hot weather,” the NWS said. “Weak east winds will intensify heating Thursday and Friday. Hot weather will increase the risk of heat related illness or injuries.”

The red flag warning means you should use extreme caution in Oregon coast forests or areas of dense brush. Keep beach bonfires far from beachgrass. Fire pits while camping in state or county parks will require extra attention.

Don't park over grassy areas in Oregon coast or coast range forests, as cars can start fires this way.

“Fire starts will have the potential for rapid spread,” the NWS said. “A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.”

The NWS said relative humidity drops to 16 percent just a few miles from Oregon coast towns. High temps could reach close to 100 in the coast range and areas just east of the valley. More Oregon Coast Weather.









