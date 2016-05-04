Portland, Oregon Coast at Sunny, Record Temps This Week

Published 04/05/2016 at 6:11 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Oregon Coast) – The National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland is saying record temps are coming for the Portland area as it gets ready to bake in the 80's, while April records will be close to breaking on the Oregon coast, and one spot may even bust through. (Photo: Near-record temps this week in places like Lincoln City).

Sunny and really warm is what's in store for the Oregon coast on Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday will start out cloudy on the beaches but quickly warm up to 65 or 70. On Thursday, look for the low to mid 70's along the coastline with little wind.

The NWS said Newport holds the biggest likelihood to break a temperature record. It had a record high of 74 degrees that day back in 1938, and Astoria hit a record 77 then. The NWS did not think Astoria would break that record.

The upper level ridge axis that is nearby will shift directly over the Pacific Northwest for Wednesday and Thursday, the NWS said.

“Light offshore winds will develop during the day Wednesday, then strengthen Wednesday night into Thursday,” the NWS said. “The air mass that settles over the region will be very warm for this early in the year and is expected to result in record high temps.”

Then, temps start to cool back to normal, but even the Oregon coast will retain fairly sunny conditions over the next week. Friday starts off the weekend with partly cloudy and highs in the lower to mid 60's. Saturday become partly sunny and a chance of showers, with a high around 55. Sunday rounds out the weekend partly sunny and a little warmer, but drier.

Some Interesting Beaches to Try This Run of Weather:





Extreme Southern Seaside. While these beaches are some of the most of crowded in Oregon, there's hardly anything more romantic on the coast than Seaside's promenade, a paved pathway which stretches over a mile from end of Seaside to another and overlooks the sand. Especially at night this place is enchanting.





Hug Point, near Cannon Beach. After the access, walk further into this slightly mysterious beach and it's mostly debris and cobblestones, but there are strangely shaped cracks and shapes meandering into its far end. You can wander inside one of them, and if you look closely you may spot one of the creepy, alien-looking insects that inhabit the large cracks.

More remarkably, you'll find the old road going around the point, a waterfall, and an even larger cave.















