Oregon Officials on Coast Recreation: Birds, Crabs, Clamming

Published 04/06/2012

(Oregon Coast) – Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) issued its latest advice on coastal recreation, and the news is not so great for bay crabbing, but awesome for birds. (Photo above: Seaside)

Crabbing is not so hot these days, thanks to heavy rains that have decreased salinity levels in Oregon coast bays. Crabbing in the ocean is still open, however, and that may yield different results.

ODFW said clamming is good on Clatsop County beaches (including Seaside and Warrenton – but not necessarily the Cannon Beach area). Three- and 4-inch clams are common. (Photo above: Cannon Beach)

Ocean conditions may interfere with this, however, as storms make this dangerous for humans. Look for a minus tide and combined wave heights of less than 10 feet. An east wind will help knock down the swell; likewise a southwest wind will make surf conditions worse for clamming.

Bird watching, however, will be a hot commodity in Pacific City next weekend with the Birding and Blues Festival, April 13 – 15.

Registration for the ninth annual Pacific City Birding and Blues Festival is now open at the event’s web site, www.birdingandblues.com, or by phone at (503) 965-6247. The event features a full schedule of birding experts, two live birds of prey exhibitions, seminars addressing topics from bird conservation to the natural history of seabirds, from the Characteristics of the Dusky Canada Goose to Beginning Birding and Gardening for Birds.

Newport's Yaquina Bay, where crabbing can be awesome

For more birding fun, ODFW said spring molting is happening right now.

“Song birds start the spring molt into their breeding plumage about now,” ODFW said. “Gold finches start looking more golden and white-crowned sparrows get their white stripes back. The brighter plumage is not the only change; the males are singing. Common murres are settling onto offshore rocks and start forming pair bonds in preparation for breeding.”

Some good spots for viewing should be around Cannon Beach's Haystack Rock, Cape Meares (near Oceanside) and many rocky spots around Depoe Bay, Yachats and just north of Florence.

Below: flocks of birds hanging out near Florence.

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST OREGON COAST NEWS STORIES

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted