Big Storm, Record Rains This Weekend on Oregon Coast, Portland, SW Washington

Published 09/26/2013

(Oregon Coast) – The National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland and weather pundits all over are talking about a seriously large storm coming into the Oregon coast and inland areas like Portland, Eugene and Corvallis, bringing heavy rainfall to those regions and some big winds to the coast. (Above: Yachats area).

A potent storm is on its way to northwest Oregon and southwest Washington - the remnants of a typhoon in Asia. The NWS said the first prolonged and moderate rains will kick in Friday, calling it a “highly unusual storm for September.” Perhaps as much as one inch to two inches of rain are possible that day. (Above: Cannon Beach).

By Saturday, larger amounts are expected, especially in the higher elevations like the Cascades and the Oregon coast range. From there through Monday morning, a reinforcing punch of tropical moisture will create a second leading front, with heavy rains reaching the central Oregon coast by Sunday morning.

The NWS said some areas, such as Mt Hebo in the coast range (not far from Oceanside and Pacific City), could see as much as eight inches of rain. (Above: Depoe Bay).

“Areas along the north Oregon and south Washington coast will see five to six inches, with amounts tapering off to the southeast,” the NWS said. “The central Cascades are expected to receive around 1.20 inches. The Portland metro area could see up to 3.5 inches with amounts tapering off to 2.5 inches south of Eugene.”

The NWS said to expect high winds along the Oregon coast, including the towns of Seaside, Cannon Beach, Yachats, Newport, Lincoln City, Manzanita, Tillamook and more. Saturday may see gusts up to and beyond 55 mph on the beaches and headlands, with winds lingering around 40 mph in that area. Portland could see sustained winds around 35 mph over the weekend.

“Saturated soils and gusty winds and summer-weakened trees will likely lead to another round of tree damage and power outages in many areas,” the NWS said. (Above: Lincoln City).

Some streets in larger towns will likely see flooding because of clogged culverts overflowing. More Oregon coast weather here - and general Oregon weather here. More about the Oregon coast below.

