N. Oregon Coast Razor Clamming Workshops, Ocean Talk

(Oregon Coast) – Razor clamming workshops and a talk on marine reserves are on the menu for the north Oregon coast in the coming weeks. State experts are holding two sessions this weekend at Warrenton on learning how to clam, and another event in Manzanita next week promises a fascinating look at how the ocean is being saved. (Photo: beaches of Warrenton, which hosts clamming workshops this weekend)

With the very northern edge of the coast (Clatsop County) currently being the only place you can go clamming, it's the perfect locale to learn how to razor clam with the whole family.. Spots are still available in ODFW’s razor clamming workshops happening Saturday, May 7 and Sunday, May 8 at Fort Stevens State Park in Hammond.

At the workshops you’ll learn how to spot clams, proper digging techniques, and how to prepare and cook clams. All necessary equipment is provided along with lunch.

The workshop runs from 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. and costs $52 for adults and $12 for kids. Pre-registration is required and everyone age 12 and over will need to purchase a shellfish license in advance. (Shellfish licenses are $9 annually for adult residents; kids 12-17 can get a $10 combination license that includes shellfish, angling, hunting license plus Columbia River Basin Endorsement.) Children under 12 are free and do not need to register for the workshop.

Register for the workshop and buy your shellfish license online, at a license sales agent, or ODFW office that sell licenses. For more information or help registering, contact Darlene Sprecher, Darlene.M.Sprecher@state.or.us, tel. (503) 947-6025.

In Manzanita, the discussion turns to how individuals, communities, ocean users and economies are affected when areas of our ocean are set aside for conservation.

May 12 brings to town Dr. Tommy Swearingen, Human Dimensions Research Project Leader for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife Marine Reserves Program, for a presentation on the Program’s ongoing research to assess the socioeconomic impact of marine reserves.

Oregon has designated five marine reserve sites, located at Cascade Head (near Lincoln City), Otter Rock (near Newport), Cape Perpetua (near Yachats), Redfish Rocks (near Port Orford), and most recently Cape Falcon (near Manzanita). The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is responsible for managing and scientifically monitoring these five sites. The goal of the Human Dimensions Project is to assess the socioeconomic impact of marine reserve implementation and to perform research that informs nearshore management. Learn more about Oregon’s Marine Reserves at http://www.oregonmarinereserves.org/.

The Lower Nehalem Watershed Council partners with the Friends of Cape Falcon Marine Reserve to bring this noteworthy presentation. The talk will be held at the Pine Grove Community House, 225 Laneda Ave, in Manzanita. Doors open at 6:30 pm for refreshments. The presentation will start at 7:20 pm following an update from Lower Nehalem Watershed Council at 7 pm

.

Refreshments and snacks will be served. This event is free and open to the public. Find more information on the speaker series on their Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/lnwc1). Where to stay for these events - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

