Oregon Officials: the State of Clamming on the Coast

Published 03/05/2013

(Oregon Coast) - Razor clamming is still open on the entire Oregon coast, but some places are closed to harvesting mussels due to elevated toxins, according to the latest Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) report. (Above: Seaside, where clam numbers are the highest on the Oregon coast).

Mussel harvesting is closed at a small portion of the southern Oregon coast, from Cape Arago down to the California border.

ODFW also warns that consuming whole scallops that have been harvest recreationally is not recommended, however. Some toxins could still be present in parts, but the adductor muscle is likely safe.

“Harvesters should pay close attention to the surf forecasts and be on the beach one to two hours before low tide,” ODFW said. “If the forecast calls for combined seas over eight or 10 feet, razor clam harvesting can be very difficult because the clams tend to show much less in those conditions.”

