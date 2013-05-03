|
Oregon Officials: the State of Clamming on the Coast
Published
03/05/2013
(Oregon Coast) - Razor clamming is still open on the entire Oregon coast, but some places are closed to harvesting mussels due to elevated toxins, according to the latest Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) report. (Above: Seaside, where clam numbers are the highest on the Oregon coast).
Mussel harvesting is closed at a small portion of the southern Oregon coast, from Cape Arago down to the California border.
ODFW also warns that consuming whole scallops that have been harvest recreationally is not recommended, however. Some toxins could still be present in parts, but the adductor muscle is likely safe.
“Harvesters should pay close attention to the surf forecasts and be on the beach one to two hours before low tide,” ODFW said. “If the forecast calls for combined seas over eight or 10 feet, razor clam harvesting can be very difficult because the clams tend to show much less in those conditions.”
Warrenton
Near Cannon Beach
Newport
Lincoln City
Between Florence and Yachats
More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....
More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....
LATEST OREGON COAST NEWS STORIES
|
Eight Odd Things to Watch for on Oregon Coast Now That Winter's Here
Wild and random blobs, shapes, rarities, critters and the slightly gooey. Science, kids, travel tips
Oregon Coast History Museums: A Free Day, Lewis 'n Clark Event
Lewis and Clark come to life again on N. Oregon coast at end of December; new holiday tradition begins on central Oregon coast. Seaside events, Newport events
Winter Solstice and How Oregon Coast Sunsets are an Illusion
There's a lot about the winter solstice that people don't know, and even more about the reality of sunsets that is actually quite shocking. Weather
Oregon Coast Scientists Discover New Whale Sound in Faraway Mariana Trench
Researchers from the Hatfield Marine Science Center out of Newport and Oregon State University in Corvallis came across a complex sound
N. Oregon Coast Baby Whale Moves in Mysterious Ways - Vanishing Then Reappears
A deceased gray whale calf came ashore Tuesday at Gearhart. Science, Seaside Aquarium
Oregon Coast, Portland, Inland May See Some of Meteor Shower Peak
Peak of the Geminid meteor showers happens tonight and Wednesday, plus there's a special full moon tonight
Portland, Coast Range, Even Oregon Coast to Get Snow
Portland and probably the northern section of the Oregon coast range looks like it will get a significant snow storm
What's Washing Up on Oregon Coast? How Beaches are Changing
Sand levels are sinking and funky stuff is piling up on the beaches. Kids, science, travel tips
History, Holidays and a Party on Central and North Oregon Coast
Lincoln City takes you away while the other at Cannon Beach takes you into the past. Lincoln City events, Cannon Beach events
Top Ten Reasons to Hit the Oregon Coast This Weekend
Big waves, lots of holiday events, and some interesting creatures to see both on shore and ocean
Agate, Fossil Finding Clinics on Central Oregon Coast Led by Famed Expert
Laura Joki will be heading up Lincoln City's brand new Beachcombing Clinics this winter. Lincoln City events
Inland Oregon, Coast Range and Beaches to Get Freezing Rain, Snow
Icy roads Wednesday along the I-5 corridor, coast range and even the Oregon coast; freezing rain and snow coming to even the coastline Thursday
Oregon Coast Range to Get Icy, Dicey for Shorter Time
Snow advisory until noon, snow levels at 500 and even beaches may get dusting
Oregon Coast Range Highways to Get Snow; Huge Waves Continue
Snow will start hitting the higher elevations around Sunday night, lasting for a few days. Weather
Rare, Bizarre Glowing Creatures Strand on Oregon Coast Beaches
It's called a pyrosome, and the ones found here are less than a foot; actually massive colonies of cloned creatures. Seaside Aquarium, science
Back to Oregon Coast
Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted
|