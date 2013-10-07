Razor Clamming Closes Next Week on N. Oregon Coast

Published 07/10/2013

(Seaside, Oregon) – Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) announced the annual closure of razor clam harvesting will take place again this month, on July 15. The closure only happens on the north Oregon coast on Clatsop beaches, which encompasses Seaside, Gearhart and Warrenton – but not Cannon Beach. The closure takes place north of Tillamook Head.

This happens every year to protect newly-set young clams in this part of the coast where they are at their highest density, some 18 miles. The closure has been put into place by ODFW since 1967.

“By not disturbing the young razor clams it increases the chance of good recruitment,” ODFW said.

Clatsop beaches will reopen to razor clamming on September 31.

Digging south of Tillamook Head – including north coast towns like Cannon Beach and Manzanita – remain open, all the way down to to Brookings at the California border.

ODFW released some tips on how to make the best of your clamming experience.

“For best results, clammers should pay close attention to surf forecasts and be on the beach one to two hours before low tide,” ODFW said. “If the forecast calls for combined seas over 8 or 10 feet, razor clam harvesting can be difficult because the clams tend to show much less in those conditions. When referencing tide tables, Clatsop beach razor clam harvesters should use the tide gauge at the Columbia River entrance.”

ODFW added that while recreational shellfish harvesting is open along the entire Oregon coast, eating whole scallops is not recommended. Deeper parts of the scallop can be affected by toxins when eaten.

The Oregon Department of Agriculture's shellfish safety hotline is toll free and provides the most current information regarding shellfish safety closures. Please call the hotline before harvesting: 1-800-448-2474.

