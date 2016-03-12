Oregon Coast Range Highways to Get Snow; Huge Waves Continue

Published 12/03/2016 at 4:03 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Manzanita, Oregon) – Large waves are in store for the Oregon coast through the weekend, enough to initiate a high surf advisory that's in effect until noon today. But it's the coast range that will get rather testy, as a significant snow storm seems to be in the works that could dump as much as four inches on the roads to and from the beaches on Sunday night, with more possibly in store through Wednesday.

The National Weather Services (NWS) in Portland said some snow may even reach the valley floor, and some freezing rain may dent the early morning commute in some valley towns. No snow will hit the beaches.

“There is a potential for low-elevation snow Sunday night and Monday, especially Monday morning,” the NWS said. “Accumulating snow is likely above 1000 feet or so, with a rain / snow mix below that. However, accumulating snow in the valley floor is not out of the range of possibilities. Stay tuned through the weekend as we work out the details.”

In the coast range, along routes such as Highway 26 or Highway 18 near Lincoln City, snow is expected to start late on Sunday night, with two to four inches of snow accumulating. On Monday, another one to three inches could fall in the coast range mountains. Lows will be around 29 degrees.

By Tuesday, there is still a chance of snow showers and a high just barely above freezing at 33. It's expected to be partly sunny that day and on Wednesday afternoon. On Wednesday night, however, more snow is predicted along with freezing rain, which so far appears to last into Thursday.

This will definitely affect the higher elevations of the Oregon coast range highways, but whether or not it be enough to greatly impede driving during the day is still not known. However, be prepared to carry chains and other emergency preparedness kits. You will want to stick to driving during the daylight hours, with Wednesday night's freezing rains being something you should avoid.

These forecasts still appear to be a somewhat fluid and may change. Keep an eye on Oregon Coast Weather here, and check here for Oregon Coast Road, Traffic Conditions, Updates.

Weather on the Oregon coast beaches will be relatively mild, except for heavy rains on Sunday. Tuesday and Wednesday look to be partly sunny to mostly sunny.

With the high surf advisory expiring at noon on Saturday, fairly large wave action will stick around through Monday. On Sunday, combined seas offshore will be around 17 feet along with more of the same on Monday, easing a bit on Monday night. This should make for steady to spectacular wave action, especially around rocky stretches like those south of Cannon Beach, around Yachats, Oceanside and at Depoe Bay. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

















