Oregon Coast Beach Connection Photos on Display in Portland

Published 05/24/2013

(Portland, Oregon) – Photographs from Oregon Coast Beach Connection editor Andre' Hagestedt are on the walls for the month at the popular Raleigh Hills Starbucks on Beaverton/Hillsdale Highway in SW Portland.

The photos are an extremely popular feature on the Facebook page for the online publication, often snagging 100 or more likes in a few hours after posting.

In this exhibit, the photos are all north Oregon coast subjects, often at night.

Among them is a photo of Seaside's Necanicum River at night (seen above). You can see a moving star reflected in the water.

Another is this photograph of Manzanita at night, entitled Manzanita vs. the Galaxy. The stars swirl around Neahkahnie Mountain, fusing the aesthetics of astronomy and tourism.

A second photo of Manzanita at night shows the little town from above, shot from the Neahkahnie Viewpoints. A slightly misty night, you can see a glowing fog in the distance – which is Rockaway Beach.

There is one Portland photo in the mix: another nighttime shot taken from a viewpoint just below OHSU.

Two photos of some interesting shipwrecks on the coast are included.

The first is of the Wreck of the Peter Iredale, in Warrenton. This ran aground in 1906, and immediately became a huge attraction. During World War 2, it briefly served as a post in a long fence made of barbed wire to keep out possible invaders.

The second photo is of the mysterious and elusive ship Emily G. Reed, which appears in Rockaway Beach only briefly every few decades now. An extremely low sand level event in 2011 allowed it to show for about two weeks, the first time it was seen since the 70's. It made a brief appearance before that in the 50's.

It broke apart near Rockaway Beach in the 1910's, and part of it washed up in this spot. It was visible most of the time until about the 40's.

Also featured in the display is an electronic photo screen with rotating photos – most from Oregon Coast Beach Connection in some way. Hagestedt said there are some interesting coastal secrets and unusual effects in that electronic medium.

The photos will be up until the middle of June. 735 SW 77th Ave. Portland, Oregon. (503) 291-7191.

More Oregon coast - and samples from the electronic display - below.

