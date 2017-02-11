Rain and Sun Breaks for Oregon Coast; Snow Coming

Published 11/02/2017 at 5:17 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Oregon Coast) – A definite shift in the weather is in store for the Oregon coast and the northwest portion of the state, with the National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland predicting increasing rain over the week but some sun breaks. Waves will get somewhat showy in rocky areas of the beaches, but snow – yes snow – is on the way for the mountain regions of the state.

There's mostly rain and some sizable winds for the Oregon coast over the next week. Yet some glimpses of sun will be found here and there, which always makes for dramatic ocean photos – with that mix of heavy clouds and sunlight.

Friday is mostly cloudy with a high around 46 and light winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain is 70 percent. Saturday brings a 40 percent chance of rain and similarly mostly cloudy skies, but winds will pick up to include gusts up to 20 mph. The weekend rounds out with heavier rains on Sunday.

On Monday and Tuesday, there's a chance of showers but partly sunny skies. Wednesday gets cloudy and breezy, while Thursday opens up a little bit and looks to be mostly cloudy with some showers.

Waves along the Oregon coast will get rather big on Friday, with combined seas as high as 14 feet in the morning. Later that day and on Saturday they lessen to around six feet. From there until Tuesday combined seas will be around nine feet, which will make a little bit of a show on rocky areas but otherwise produce no dangerous situations for beachgoers.

Some areas – including Lincoln City – are reporting rapidly diminishing sand levels, which could cause a nice outbreak of agate hunting should some gravel beds appear.

The NWS said an upper level low pressure area is on its way from Canada, bringing colder, wetter weather to most of Oregon and the coast – and even some snow.

“The low swings inland Friday night,” the NWS said. “Snow levels will lower through Friday, with several inches possible at Cascade pass levels. A much stronger low pressure area drops south through British Columbia Saturday night and then settles over Western Oregon and Washington Sunday. Snow will be heavy at times in the Cascades Sunday. After another break Monday night and Tuesday, a wet and windy system is expected Tuesday night and Wednesday.”

