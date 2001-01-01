Puffins, Potluck and Shellfish on North Oregon Coast Agenda

Published 02/29/2012

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Cannon Beach's iconic Haystack Awareness Program is reaching out the general public with a special event that is a call for volunteers and a potluck that features a talk on shellfish. It's a way to get your science nerd on and fulfill your foodie self (photo of puffin courtesy Seaside Aquiarium).

On March 15, the Haystack Awareness Program (HRAP) hosts its Spring Potluck and Presentation at the Cannon Beach Community Hall, located on the corners of Spruce and Hemlock Streets, in Cannon Beach.

The potluck dinner starts at 6 p.m. and offers up a chance to chat with HRAP staff and volunteers as the organization moves into its 27th year of environmental education and stewardship at Haystack Rock.

Then at 7 p.m., guest speaker Matthew Hunter takes the stage to present "Shellfish of the Oregon north coast: past, present and future."

Hunter has been with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) for over 20 years, having started his career working with Columbia River salmon and sturgeon fisheries even before graduation from OSU. Since 2001, he has been working with shellfish on the Oregon north coast and he is currently the Supervising Shellfish and Phytoplankton Project Leader working directly with the Oregon razor clam resource, Harmful Algal Blooms, and other shellfish resources on the northern Oregon coast.

For the potluck, please bring a dish to share, and your own serving ware. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact HRAP Coordinator Nala Cardillo at 503-436-8060, or visit www.ci.cannon-beach.or.us.

On Saturday, March 17, HRAP presents some volunteer training on puffins with “A Place for Puffins.”

The special training sessions start at 8 a.m and to until noon in the Council Chambers at Cannon Beach City Hall.

The event is also part of the "12 Days of Earth Day" event in the north Oregon coast town, helping to kick off the festival.

Tufted puffins are one of the most easily recognized and popular bird species nesting at Haystack Rock in the summer. Returning to Cannon Beach by early April each year, puffins face increasing population pressures along the coast.

This training will include an overview of puffin ecology, a slideshow featuring the most commonly seen birds at Haystack Rock, hands-on practice using binoculars and spotting scopes, a fun art activity, and lively demonstration of the challenges puffins face in feeding their chicks.

Light snacks and beverages will be provided. The public is asked to RSVP by March 10 to HRAP Coordinator Nala Cardillo (cardillo@ci.cannon-beach.or.us or 503-436-8060).

Cannon Beach City Hall is located at 163 E. Gower Street. For more information about Volunteering with HRAP, see http://ci.cannon-beach.or.us/~Natural/HRAP/hrap-volunteer.html

More About Cannon Beach Lodging.....

More About Cannon Beach Dining.....

LATEST OREGON COAST NEWS STORIES

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted