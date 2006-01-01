N. Oregon Coast Theater Production Has New Take on Princess Tale

Published 06/30/2012

(Astoria, Oregon) - KALA presents singer/songwriter performance artist Mindy Dillard in an electric one-woman musical storyscape, “How to Survive a Poison Apple, “ on Saturday, July 7 (doors open at 8pm, show at 8:30pm, running approx 1 hour. ) Admission is $10 at the door.

You may have caught Mindy Dillard on stage in Astoria in the musical duo Heartroot. A multi-talented musician and performer, Dillard started writing the songs and stories that would come to comprise “Poison Apple” three years ago. Bits would come to her in odd moments, often late at night, often in dreams.

Part magic realist musical, part neo-feminist performance art and part fractured fairy tale, Poison Apple tells the tale of an abandoned princess struggling with anorexia. As her self image evolves, she cavorts with other princesses and wise dwarves, climbs aboard submarines, and faces down one very forbidden piece of fruit.

It’s a little bit funny, a little bit tragic, and it’s definitely “the most personal thing,” Dillard concedes, that she has ever written or performed.

Accompanied by ambient musician and life partner Eric McEuen, this five-song show is strung together with narrative storytelling and simulated soundscapes of the psyche, inspired by Jungian thought, the writings of Clarissa Pinkola Estes and Mindy's personal stories.

Eventually Dillard envisions “Poison Apple” on the road to high schools and colleges across the country. The show is suitable for 10 years and up, as well as directed to an adult audience. Dillard is an engaging performer committed to sharing insight and personal transformation through artistic expression. For more information and a video clip, go to www.hipfishmonthly.com

Saturday, July 7, Doors open at 8pm, show at 8:30. Admission is $10 at the door. Refreshments available. KALA is located at 1017 Marine Drive in Astoria. 503.338.4878.

More of Astoria below:

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Keywords: geology, cape kiwanda, topography, geography, fossils, Pacific City, Cannon Beach, Yachats, Depoe Bay, Newport, Lincoln City, Oceanside, Astoria, Oregon coast, science.

LATEST OREGON COAST NEWS STORIES

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted