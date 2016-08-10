Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Oregon Coast Scientist Uses New Tech - and Poop - to Study Whales

Published 10/08/2016 at 6:51 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

aerial shot from Torres' whale research

(Newport, Oregon) – One scientist based out of the Oregon coast is approaching whale research from a new angle: from above and from behind. (Above: aerial shot from Torres' whale research).

Leigh Torres, a marine ecologist researcher out of Newport's Hatfield Marine Science Center, is not only using drones and hdyrophones to follow gray whales off the Oregon coast but she's chasing them close behind in order to capture their poop for biological testing. It's also here where other new technologies are involved, with a variety of cutting-edge biotech machines used to analyze these samples.

All this is part of an expansive project to look at the stress levels of whales due to ocean noise – both natural and manmade. Torres and her crew are trying to determine the physiological effects of such stressors on the whales, analyzing hormone levels, genetics and the overall health of the whale – all from a tiny take of whale feces.

“We’re just looking for a few grams of material and to be honest, it doesn’t even smell that bad,” Torres said. “Now, collecting a DNA sample from a whale’s blow-hole - that’s a bad job. Their breath is horrendous.”

How the samples are retrieved smacks of a scene out of Moby Dick, but with a decidedly high-tech, almost sci-fi slant. Torres, in a small inflatable boat, follows them from behind with a drone flying over the whale. The drone gives investigators incredibly detailed views and informative new angles of the whales' general behavior, and it's used to detect when the whale defecates.

Then, Torres and her crew have about 20 to 30 seconds to swoop in and grab the material, using a fine mesh net.

Back in the lab, the samplings of fecal matter provide an amazing amount of information, including the whale's sex, if it's pregnant, what kind of food it's been eating and even a good array of data on the prey itself.

The study is funded by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Ocean Acoustics Program, working in concert with Oregon State University, Oregon Sea Grant and the Hatfield in Newport. Scientists are looking at how whales are effected by their exposure to the sounds of small and medium-sized boat traffic. But since this group of gray whales lives fairly close to the shores of the central Oregon coast, they're also exposed to many kinds of natural noises like wind and breaking surf.

Given that whales live and die by detecting sound, this is important research.

“Many marine mammals are guided by acoustics and use sound to locate food, to navigate, to communicate with one another and to find a mate,” said Torres.

Also used in the research are drifting hydrophones to record both human and natural sounds, and underwater Go-Pro cameras to observe what are they are feeding upon. Here, they're able to learn more about how the whales are eating and finding their dinners, as well as the columns fish in the area.

Torres and her crew have discovered some amazing new insights into the whales by looking at them through the high-tech cameras.

“We are seeing things through the drone cameras that we have never seen before,” Torres said. “Because of the overhead views, we now know that whales are much more agile in their feeding. We call them ‘bendy’ whales because they make such quick, sharp turns when feeding. These movements just can’t be seen from the deck of a ship.” Where to stay in this area - Where to eat - Maps and Virtual Tours. See more Oregon Coast Science and updates on Oregon Coast Whales.

 

More about Newport and the Hatfield below:





More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 


 

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Eight Odd Things to Watch for on Oregon Coast Now That Winter's Here
Wild and random blobs, shapes, rarities, critters and the slightly gooey. Science, kids, travel tips
Oregon Coast History Museums: A Free Day, Lewis 'n Clark Event
Lewis and Clark come to life again on N. Oregon coast at end of December; new holiday tradition begins on central Oregon coast. Seaside events, Newport events
Winter Solstice and How Oregon Coast Sunsets are an Illusion
There's a lot about the winter solstice that people don't know, and even more about the reality of sunsets that is actually quite shocking. Weather
Oregon Coast Scientists Discover New Whale Sound in Faraway Mariana Trench
Researchers from the Hatfield Marine Science Center out of Newport and Oregon State University in Corvallis came across a complex sound
N. Oregon Coast Baby Whale Moves in Mysterious Ways - Vanishing Then Reappears
A deceased gray whale calf came ashore Tuesday at Gearhart. Science, Seaside Aquarium
Oregon Coast, Portland, Inland May See Some of Meteor Shower Peak
Peak of the Geminid meteor showers happens tonight and Wednesday, plus there's a special full moon tonight
Portland, Coast Range, Even Oregon Coast to Get Snow
Portland and probably the northern section of the Oregon coast range looks like it will get a significant snow storm
What's Washing Up on Oregon Coast? How Beaches are Changing
Sand levels are sinking and funky stuff is piling up on the beaches. Kids, science, travel tips

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted