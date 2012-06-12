Oregon Coast Picks of the Week: Early December

Published 12/06/2012

(Oregon Coast) – There are plenty of ways to get your holiday shopping on or entertain yourself with a holiday theme on the coast this weekend. Some of the best of the warm and fuzzy fun and frivolity are listed below. (Above: Waldport's bridge)

December 14-16. Holly Jolly Follies. A Christmas show of local talent from the central Oregon coast. As Santa and his elves board the Christmas train, the audience will join them on their trip from coast to coast, visiting all the famous entertainment spots in America. Friday 7 p.m. Saturday 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

December 7. Winter Celebration Opening Ceremony. The famed and always engaging Winter Celebration in Yachats kicks off at the Little Log Church Museum, followed by a performance by the Sweet Adelines at the Yachats Ladies Clubhouse. Refreshments provided by the Yachats Ladies Club. 7 p.m. W. Third and Pontiac. Yachats, Oregon.

December 8. Christmas in Waldport and Candlelight Bridge Walk. One of the more subtle yet spectacular holiday celebrations of the coast, as dozens and dozens light up the bridge with candles in a warm, glowing procession. Waldport, Oregon. 541-563-2133.

December 8-9, 15-16. Heceta Lightstation Victorian Christmas Open House. The fun starts this weekend and happens next weekend as well. The Queen Ann style Keeper’s House will be decorated with Victorian flourishes inside and out. Enjoy warm drinks and treats and performances by local musicians. 4-7 p.m. Near Yachats, Oregon. Www.hecetalighthouse.com.

December 8-9. Newport Symphony Orchestra’s Holiday Home Tour. Come to the central Oregon coast to visit four beautiful local homes delightfully decorated for the holidays. Hear favorite holiday music presented by local musicians and stock up for your holiday events with delicious homemade baked goods from our bake sale. $18 advance. $20 at the door. Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday noon-4 p.m. Newport, Oregon. 541-574-0614.

December 9. Indoor Farmers Market. The holiday frivolity continues with prime shopping opportunities in the central coast town – and you'll stay warm and dry. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy. 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

December 8. Second Street Public Market Christmas Bazaar. The little town of Tillamook goes big on holiday fun with kids’ karaoke, cookie decorating and more engaging activities. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-842-9797.

Astoria

December 6-8, 13-15, 20-22. Live theater: “Scrooged In Astoria.” “Shanghaied in Astoria” meets Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” in this holiday tradition. Thursday-Saturday 7:30 p.m. Sunday 2 p.m. Astor Street Opry Co. 129 W. Bond St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-6104. www.shanghaiedinastoria.com.

December 7-9. Starving Artist Faire. Enjoy live music performed by local bands while scouring the many booths offering sparkling jewelry, unique photography and much more. Santa will be there too! $2 suggested donation benefiting the Astor Street Opry Company and canned goods accepted for the Clatsop County Food Bank and the St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank. Friday 7-10 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Star of the Sea School Auditorium. 1411 Grand Ave. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-6104.

