Oregon Coast Picks of the Week: Early August Published 08/02/2011 (Oregon Coast) – Looking for some awesome hiking opportunities? Wine tasting? Beach bonfires, great barbecue or some beachy hands-on activities for kids? (Above: Rockaway Beach, where beach bonfires will abound). This initial weekend of August provides all that and more, along with some pretty lovely weather set to hit the beaches. This weekend, like every Saturday and Sunday, Oregon Coast Aquarium hosts the Sea Lion Encounter. Learn about the Oregon Coast Aquarium’s pinnipeds and get a sea lion kiss behind the scenes. Ages 8 and up. 10-11 a.m. Call ahead for reservations. Oregon Coast Aquarium. South Beach. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org. Cape Perpetua For avid hikers, every Tuesday brings “Guided Hikes at Cape Perpetua.” These happen at 1 p.m. Ranger Carol Daviscourt leads a one and a half hour- to two hour-long "EcoTrek." Get an in-depth nature experience on your outdoor summer adventures. All activities are free, but a valid federal recreation pass is needed for parking or can be purchased at the Center. Call the Cape Perpetua Visitors' Center for more information on each hike, as well as to make a reservation for an EcoTrek. Cape Perpetua – just s. of Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3289 August 6. Hands-on Backyard Oregon BBQ. Cost of $50 includes meal and wine. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary. Every Friday the city of Rockaway Beach hosts Night Bonfires on the Beach. It’s a community bonfire on the beach, often accompanied by an acoustic guitarist. Rockaway Beach Wayside. Rockaway Beach, Oregon. Garibaldi For history buffs – and perhaps those looking for a hint of the pirate life – every Saturday brings the “Reenactment of 18th Century Sailors” to the Garibaldi History Museum on the north coast. Rope-making is on hand with staff in 18th Century garb. Noon-4 p.m. Garibaldi Museum. 112 Hwy 101. Garibaldi, Oregon. 503-322-8411. This Friday – August 5 – it’s a big celebration at Nehalem Bay Winery. They’re whooping it up for owner Ray Shackelford’s 20 years at its helm (he bought into the business then). Between him, manager Melissa Stetzel and the head of their sister winery, Depoe Bay Winery, it all adds up to 50 years of experience, so the event is called 50 Years of Fun. Seaside It goes from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. that Friday night, and features local band Radio Cowboy with their moody Americana. $5 cover. Food and beverages available for purchase. Hwy 53 (just outside of Nehalem - about 15 minutes drive from Cannon Beach). 1-888-368-9463. nehalembaywinery.com For kids, every Friday in Seaside brings the Seaside Estuary Discovery Program. Learn how the tides and salt water affect the rivers. You might find Seaside Aquarium staff throwing out a crab pot, or reeling in a catch, testing the water, or examining a plankton tow. It happens at Quatat Park at 10:30 a.m. in Seaside, Oregon. 503-338-9271. Nehalem Bay Winery - at night More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging..... More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



