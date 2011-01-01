The Year's Most Striking Photos from Oregon Coast Published 12/28/2011 (Oregon Coast) – From adorable seals, to crazily shifting sands, to wild weather sights, 2011 had much to look at. Some of the most popular images of the year were determined to be so by reactions from the Oregon Coast Beach Connection page on Facebook, however, some of which drew huge responses (above: Lincoln City this summer). One of the most striking events of the year was the exceptionally high sand levels during summer, which kept the tide out further than usual, thus creating a kind of constant minus tide in many spots. Numerous landmarks became accessible, or more safely so, than usual. One of these was the arch at Arch Cape, which is how the place got its name. More Images of Striking Oregon Coast Sand Levels from Summer Another was the Devil's Punchbowl near Depoe Bay, which was suddenly very safely traversible. High sand levels also shifted things around, like the D River at Lincoln City. Someone expressed their love for the beach at this place (see the photo at the top). A little more easily seen this year was the very secretive oceanic canyon at Cape Kiwanda. Back in July, this awed many on BeachConnection.net's Facebook page. Weather made plenty of interesting sights, especially since it was so warm so much of the summer. But early in the year, things started off with a big freeze and a huge snowstorm. Kristine Gottsch of the Inn at Cannon Beach snapped this beauty of Cannon Beach smothered in white. Spring played a few bizarre tricks with the clouds bending and twisting the light in funky ways. Among them was this magnificently surreal moment above Oceaside. Also near Oceanside, Anderson's Viewpoint showed the odd dichotomy going on for one week during the summer with a lot of sun being shoved around by a lingering cloud layer. This kind of weather pattern often dominated this summer's warm spell. Above Manzanita, at the overlooks at Neahkahnie, the offshore layer looked like a haboob – a dust storm that plagued the southwest states a bit this year. One of the crowd favorites on Oregon Coast Beach Connection's Facebook page was this wispy shot of Devil's Churn, near Yachats. Just south of there, the spouting horn at Cook's Chasm put on quite a show sometimes by catching the last rays of light just the right way. Yet another huge response on the FB page was this ethereal shot of Newport's Yaquina Bay at night: a fishing boat coming into the bay. Nighttime created the most startling discoveries. Like here at Lincoln City, at Taft. Cannon Beach's extreme southern end, with a break in the clouds allowing the star trails to come through. A big favorite this year was this strange and beautifully esoteric shot of the Neahkahnie Overlooks above Manzanita at night, involving the moon peeking out. And what would the year be without a really cute, amazing picture of a newborn seal? Seaside Aquarium had two of them in a week, and this was one of them (courtesy Seaside Aquarium). More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging..... More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....