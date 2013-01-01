Most Popular Oregon Coast Beach Connection Photos of the Year: 2012

(Oregon Coast) – Judging by reactions on Oregon Coast Beach Connection's Facebook page, we've been able to narrow what seemed to be the most popular images of the coast in 2012. This is just a sampling, and more detailed articles will be forthcoming, focusing on specific areas.

Near Cannon Beach, this unusual angle of Haystack Rock caught the eyes of many. It was taken from an extremely secret little viewpoint next to Arch Cape, and with the right zoom optics allows you to take in several miles of north Oregon coast landmarks all in one shot. In the foreground are the hills of Hug Point, just above it are the sea stacks seen from Silver Point, and in the far distance is Haystack and its Needles.





Around February, this photo of Fogarty Beach near Depoe Bay had people buzzing.

Also early in the year, a wintry shot of Lincoln City set the FB page afire. A closeup of a stream in the winter sun, this is an access near SW 35th St.





Everyone loves a good sand dollar. This one was a favorite, taken in Seaside, at the very northern end, near 12th Ave., where whole sand dollars abound like crazy. A little known secret of the Oregon coast: this is where you'll find the most such treasures in unbroken condition along this entire shoreline.

Manzanita – at night. It's always a favorite subject at Oregon Coast Beach Connection as it never ceases to yield awe-inspiring surprises. You never know what Neahkahnie Mountain will look like after dark. This shot went viral on some other Facebook pages in April.

One of the biggest viral photos from Oregon Coast Beach Connection did not come from the coast at all. This is a shot of the transit of Venus, back in June – taken by staff in Beaverton, actually.

In early summer, BeachConnection.net's FB page went bonkers when this shot of Garibaldi at a misty dusk showed up.

In mid summer, extremely high sand levels created some extraordinary sights, like this one at Oceanside. Several locals glowed over this one, as it showed something really rare: Maxwell Point with about 30 feet between it and the tide. Normally, this headland is covered by raging waves.

Perhaps the biggest photo of the year, with the most likes and most shares (in the 100's), was this stunner at Oceanside later in the summer. We at Oregon Coast Beach Connection agree. It's our favorite of the year.

Another extremely popular shot was taken from the top of Cape Perpetua (near Yachats) at the stone shelter overlook. Many paused to ask what this was, and there's more about the stone shelter here.

Later in the year, during the famed Second Summer of October, over 100 likes and shares were showered on this baby, taken between Yachats and Florence at a spot called Neptune State Park. Indeed, its intense colors are – like its name – epic and almost mythic. Similar sunset photos from others popped up all over social media that day from other places on the coast. This sight wasn't limited to Neptune.

The final week of 2012 ended with this stunning image, captured above Astoria. From Coxcomb Hill, the town is aglow and the sky is lit up in quite an ethereal way by the moon.

