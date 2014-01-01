

Biggest, Most Popular Oregon Coast Photos of the Year

Published 01/01/2014

(Oregon Coast) – More moments of amazement happened along the Oregon coast again this year – often captured by the cameras of Oregon Coast Beach Connection. According to reactions on the Oregon Coast Beach Connection Facebook page, these are what appear to be the most popular of the year.

In early October, Cannon Beach's southern end created this (above) amazing mix of sand, sunset and moon. Over 200 people latched onto this one on the Oregon Coast Beach Connetion FB page. This was one chilly shoot, but even more so considering you're having to hold onto a metallic camera and tripod. Ouch.

Arch Cape in May: all day the sun was blocked until the last few minutes of sunlight, when this amazing comet-like sunset occurred.

Astoria in October: again, you an never go wrong with sunsets. This one got a massive amount of shares.

In November, this wondrous moment occurred just after dusk at Depoe Bay's seawall. The moon, the last remaining bits of light combined with a couple of fishing boats on the horizon combined to make this happen.

Cape Foulweather at night: our galaxy is riding the waves on this night, or so it appears. This one attracted over 200 people's attentions, and it was even more remarkable in person. It was freezing, however. The ways you suffer for your art.

Cave at Hug Point: one awesome little cave just south of Cannon Beach – IF you can get in. Often, the tide doesn't let you.

Another HUGE fan favorite was this was taken from Seaside in late August. Nothing beats an ethereal splash of colors at the end of the day.

Above Manzanita at night: this baby got dozens of shares and about two hundred likes on the Oregon Coast Beach Connection FB page. The moon does amazing things to water.

In July, Tierra Del Mar (near Pacific City) created some awe-inspiring effecs at the end of the day. Parts of the cloud layers were illuminated in an especially interesting manner, looking a bit like neon or as if they were electrified.

