Published 02/13/2015

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – The central Oregon coast town of Lincoln City is soon providing a unique opportunity in the great outdoors.

Capturing those great hiking moments will be a snap after attending a Photo Hike Workshop in Lincoln City. Try something new with professional photographers Bob Gibson and Jeri Knudsen as they lead a series of outdoor photography hikes starting this spring.

The first workshop will take place on March 7, from 9 to 11am at Regatta Grounds Park. Overlooking the beautiful Devils Lake, Regatta Grounds Park features great simple hiking trails just waiting to be explored. Learn basic outdoor photography techniques from two professionals while your eyes bask in the majestic waters of Devils Lake.

Bob Gibson and Jeri Knudsen are seasoned veterans of portraiture and field photography, especially on the Oregon Coast, and are just two of a very few Certified Professional Photographers in the state of Oregon. Their work is on display at Blue Water Photography, a full-service photography studio located in the Historic Taft District. Both bring their expertise to the fold with these outdoor workshops that highlight the many picture-perfect moments within Lincoln City.

“Many of our visitors don’t realize how many great locations we have for photography," said Gibson. "My hope with the workshops is to raise awareness of this and also help photography enthusiasts improve their skills."

Regatta Grounds Park is one of seven locations for the Photo Hike Workshops taking place between the spring and summer. Other locations include Drift Creek Falls, Connie Hansen Garden, and the iconic Cascade Head. Each workshop will include two hours of field photography and up to one hour of studio time after the hike for sharing, socializing, and Q & A. Photographers of all skill levels are welcome on the hikes.

Registration is $20 per person. Space is limited to 12 photographers per hike ages 14 and up, and pre-registration is required. For the complete schedule of workshops and to register contact Blue Water Photography at 541-994-3405 or visit www.oregoncoast.org/photo-hikes.

