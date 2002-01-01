Oregon Coast Photo Essay: Striking Seasonal Sights

Published 04/23/2013

(Oregon Coast) – The thing about spring on the beaches is, well, it's a bit of a secret still. The things that clouds and skies do during this season is really quite awe-inspiring, and it does it more often in spring than any other time of year.

Case in point: above, Cannon Beach in April, 2012. Massive, looming and dark storm clouds can have just the right holes in them to allow the sun to paint the skies some remarkable colors – even though it's about to pour down rain at any minute.

Seen here is Depoe Bay in early summer, in June. These unique conditions can cause the entire atmosphere to become painted some wild colors.

Monstrous, rolly-polly clouds have made quite the scene in Astoria in this photo.

At Lincoln City, the clouds bent and pinched out astounding columns of light during the last moments of the day.

At Manzanita, the sun mixes with brooding springtime conditions to create these astounding sights.

Just up the road, at Cape Falcon (between Manzanita and Cannon Beach), such awe-inspiring sunset shots are not unusual for this time of year because of these conditions.

In Oceanside, in this shot taken in 2002, the thick clouds and even thicker, humid air can cause memorable sights like these. Notice how the sunset has painted the waves some intriguing colors as well.

Spring weather means a lot of vacillating back and forth between stormy and sunny conditions. Sometimes these weather fronts don't get along and they create some frightening lightning.

Here, above, is a shot from around Pacific City in 2003, where the lightning-filled clouds were painted by the sunset in a kind of angry shade of pink. Meanwhile, thanks to the meek appearance of the sun in between these massive squalls, a rainbow struggles for its existence among these dominant colors.

In Rockaway Beach, as seen during one particularly stunning spring day in May, the fluffy but slightly angry clouds have caused the scene to be painted a soothing pastel. This kind of look is found more often in spring as well.

More pastels and brooding clouds have taken over the north Oregon coast hotspot of Seaside here.

In Yachats, again you find this unusual colorization of the entire atmosphere around you – which happens much more in spring than at any other time of year.

Are you guaranteed to find this all the time in spring on the Oregon coast? No. But your chances are much greater, thanks to the way weather systems operate this time of year. See here for the science about spring atmospheric conditions on the Oregon coast.

