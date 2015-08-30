Oregon Coast Photo Contest Includes Prizes and Free Classes

Published 08/30/2015 at 5:04 PM PDT - Updated 08/30/2015 at 8:04 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff


(Oregon Coast) – UPDATED: see the photo contest links at bottom. Show your love of the Oregon coast – photographically – and you could win some prizes. A new photo contest put on by two Oregon groups will allow you to do just that, as well as take some free classes in photo technique. (Above: Cape Falcon).

Do you like walking on the beach, watching seabirds, or just enjoying the views of the Oregon coast? You can share how you connect with Oregon’s marine reserves and special places by submitting a photo to “The Sea That Feeds Us,” a photo contest hosted by the Oregon Marine Reserves Partnership and Outdoor Viewfinder.

The contest, which launched in May and ends October 15, 2015, is a great way for anyone to share their connection with Oregon’s five marine reserves and nine protected areas by submitting a photo online.

The five marine reserves are Cape Falcon, Cascade Head, Otter Rock, Cape Perpetua, and Redfish Rocks. The three categories of photo submissions include landscapes, people, and fish and wildlife, and prizes will be awarded in all three categories.

Prizes include free kayak and boat tours, a $700 pair of Leupold binoculars, tickets to the Oregon aquarium, free lodging at a coastal hotel and more!

As part of the photo contest, the OMRP is sponsoring free photo workshops by professional photographer Jason Waicunas of Outdoor Viewfinder. The next workshop will be offered on Saturday, September 19 from 9am - 3pm at Cape Falcon Marine Reserve located on the north end of Manzanita and adjacent to Oswald West State Park. The workshops will give people the opportunity to photograph crashing waves, tide pools, wildlife, people recreating, and coastal landscapes.

Join in the fun and share your connection with Oregon’s marine reserves by submitting a photo to Oregon’s first marine reserve photo contest. Prizes will be awarded in October.

The OMRP is committed to implementing and maintaining Oregon’s Marine reserves and protected areas for all Oregonians by supporting scientific research, community engagement, and effective communications among all stakeholders.

If you would like more information about this topic, please visit our website (http://www.oregonmarinereserves.org or contact Lisa DeBruyckere, OMRP Coordinator at (503) 704-2884 or email at lisad@oregonmarinereserves.org

To register for the Cape Falcon Marine Reserve photo class or related classes, visit http://oviewfinder.com/photography-classes-tours/

To learn more or to enter a photo in the contest, please visit http://www.oregonmarinereserves.org/2015-photo-contest Below: more photos from these marine reserve areas.






More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

A famous little family eatery where the seafood practically gets shuffled from the sea straight into your mouth. Soups and salads include many seafood specialties, including cioppino, chowders, crab Louie and cheese breads. Fish 'n' chips come w/ various fish. Seafood sandwiches with shrimp, tuna or crab, as well as burgers. Dinners like pan fried oysters, fillets of salmon or halibut, sautéed scallops.
Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss
Pacific City, Oregon

 


Breathtaking high panoramic beach views from oceanfront rooms, spacious family suites & fully equipped cottages. Known for gracious hospitality, the sparkling clean Sea Horse features a heated indoor pool, dramatic oceanfront spa, great whale watching, free deluxe continental breakfast, conference room, free casino shuttle & HBO. Fireplaces, private decks and spas are available in select rooms. Close to shops, golf, fishing & restaurants. Pets are welcome in select rooms. Senior discounts. Kids 18 and under stay free in their parent's room. Very attractive rates.
Lincoln City’s only resort hotel built right on the beach with all oceanfront rooms - nestled against a rugged cliffside overlooking a soft, sandy beach. Dine in penthouse restaurant and bar, for casual meal or candlelight dinner. An array of seafood specialties, juicy steaks and other Northwest favorites, including decadent Sunday buffet. Rooms range from bedrooms to studios to 1-bedroom suites with microwaves and refrigerators to full kitchens. Also, wi-fi, spa, saunas, exercise room and year-round heated swimming pool. Kids will love the game room and easy beach access. Full-service conference/meeting rooms for that inspirational retreat; extensive wedding possibilities.

 

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Eight Odd Things to Watch for on Oregon Coast Now That Winter's Here
Wild and random blobs, shapes, rarities, critters and the slightly gooey. Science, kids, travel tips
Oregon Coast History Museums: A Free Day, Lewis 'n Clark Event
Lewis and Clark come to life again on N. Oregon coast at end of December; new holiday tradition begins on central Oregon coast. Seaside events, Newport events
Winter Solstice and How Oregon Coast Sunsets are an Illusion
There's a lot about the winter solstice that people don't know, and even more about the reality of sunsets that is actually quite shocking. Weather
Oregon Coast Scientists Discover New Whale Sound in Faraway Mariana Trench
Researchers from the Hatfield Marine Science Center out of Newport and Oregon State University in Corvallis came across a complex sound
N. Oregon Coast Baby Whale Moves in Mysterious Ways - Vanishing Then Reappears
A deceased gray whale calf came ashore Tuesday at Gearhart. Science, Seaside Aquarium
Oregon Coast, Portland, Inland May See Some of Meteor Shower Peak
Peak of the Geminid meteor showers happens tonight and Wednesday, plus there's a special full moon tonight
Portland, Coast Range, Even Oregon Coast to Get Snow
Portland and probably the northern section of the Oregon coast range looks like it will get a significant snow storm
What's Washing Up on Oregon Coast? How Beaches are Changing
Sand levels are sinking and funky stuff is piling up on the beaches. Kids, science, travel tips

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

 

 