Guide to Oregon Coast Pet Friendly Vacation Rentals

Published 02/24/2013

(Oregon Coast) – Hitting the beach with Fido is now a mainstay in the tourism industry on the Oregon coast. The number of lodgings and vacation rentals providing pet friendly amenities has probably doubled in the last ten years.

Here then is a sampling of pet friendly vacation rentals on the Oregon coast, encompassing most of the north Oregon coast and central coast.

In Seaside, the pet friendly vacation rental businesses include Beach House Vacation Rentals, OceanAire and Weiss Paradise Vacation Rentals, among others. These are usually limited to a few homes and include fees. There is a large variety of homes, including massive near-mansions to beach charmers, even a couple that include some A-frame architecture. More at the Seaside Vacation Rentals link.

In Cannon Beach, several pet friendly rental agencies exist. A couple are high-end condo-like constructions, while the others vary greatly in size and amenities. You'll find many of these homes are oceanfront, and even close to Haystack Rock. More at the Cannon Beach Vacation Rentals link.

Several miles south, in Manzanita, Neahkahnie Mountain and those miles of pristine beaches are the focus. Those agencies in Manzanita that allow pets homes in the Neahkahnie neighborhood, right on the ocean, close to the golf course and even on the Nehalem Bay itself, in Wheeler. More at the Manzanita and Wheeler Vacation Rentals section.

Oceanside and the Pacific City areas have some pet friendly rentals as well, including the pristine Tierra Del Mar area. There are some in Neskowin as well. More at the Oceanside, Pacific City Rentals link.

You'll find many vacation rental homes in Lincoln City, on the central Oregon coast. There are a multitude of agencies catering to those with pets, including A1 Rentals, Keystone Vacation Rentals, Oregon Beach Vacations and Sea Horse Rentals, among others. Many of these are oceanfront, while others sit just a ways back in quiet neighborhoods of town. See the Lincoln City, Oregon Vacation Rentals.

18 miles south of Lincoln City sits Depoe Bay, where massive crashes of waves occur on a regular basis. A good number of the pet friendly rentals here are oceanfront condos, which provide incredible views of all this drama. Some are slightly older homes – also on the rocky cliffs overlooking the waves. See the Depoe Bay Vacation Rentals link.

Many of the rental agencies above also provide opportunities for larger groups, sleeping as many as ten or more. Some even host business meeting facilities.

More Oregon coast pet friendly lodging options are available here.

