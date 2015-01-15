Cape Perpetua's Winter Walks and Talks on Central Oregon Coast

Published 01/15/2015





(Yachats, Oregon) – Down on the central Oregon coast, where sweeping cliffs and dramatic views take over the scenery, yet another way to enjoy the stunning natural amenities of the area emerges. At the Cape Perpetua Visitor Center, just about every weekend in January features a new guest speaker and a special guided walk as part of its Winter Series.

The programs are free.

On January 17, at 2 pm, Paul Engelmeyer will present “Land & Sea Conservation Issues: Marine Reserves, Marbled Murrelet, and Forage Fish.”

Marbled Murrelets are a threatened seabird that nests only in old-growth forests, and they embody the interconnection between ocean and forest ecosystems. Cape Perpetua has a unique connection between protected coastal rainforest and marine reserve provides that are crucial habitats for this species.

Engelmeyer has directed Portland Audubon’s Ten Mile Creek coastal conservation program since 1990 and is a recognized leader in coastal conservation efforts. He has been a respected voice and key collaborator in a number of Oregon coast conservation partnerships and councils, including the MidCoast Watersheds Council and the Ocean Policy Advisory Council.

On January 31, visitors to Cape Perpetua can partake in guided hikes led by Forest Service staff. Hikers will explore Perpetua's temperate rainforests and discover the evolving history of forestry practices on the Siuslaw National Forest with staff experts.

“This Winter Series brings home issues that are important not just to Cape Perpetua and the Siuslaw National Forest, but to the whole Coast region,” said Forest Service volunteer Roger Grace. “These programs relate to everyone involved in the health of forests, oceans, and communities.”

For visitors unable to catch one of these special programs, there are plenty of ways to keep busy on the Cape this winter. The visitor center provides regular film screenings, exhibits, and Junior Ranger activities, and serves as a base to explore the areas trails and tidepools.

In winter, the Cape Perpetua Visitor Center is open Friday through Tuesday, 10am to 4pm and closed Wednesdays and Thursdays. The Visitor Center is located three miles south of Yachats on Highway 101. For more information, call the Visitor Center at 541-547-3289 or visit us on the web at www.fs.usda.gov/siuslaw . You can also follow us at twitter.com/SiuslawNF and www.facebook.com/DiscoverCapePerpetua.

