Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

New Irish-Style Beer Comes to Oregon Coast's Pelican Brewery

Published 10/15/2017 at 4:47 PM PDT - Updated 10/15/2017 at 4:57 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

New Irish-Style Beer Released at Oregon Coast's Pelican Brewery

(Pacific City, Oregon) – Another cajoling concoction has come to the beer world of the Oregon coast. Pelican Brewing Company recently introduced a brand new brew to its core lineup: Sea’N Red, a malt-forward, decidedly northwest take on a traditional Irish-style Red Ale. The toasty malt character of Pelican’s flavorful new brew balances its extensive catalog of pale beers and hoppy IPA varieties with a focus on malt rather than hops.

In this case, it's not so much the stork but a pelican that has brought this newborn brew to the beaches. Pelican makes this part of its year-round lineup, available in 6-packs, 22 oz. bottles and on draft.

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings not found anywhere else
In Cannon Beach:
Winter rates, free night offers
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
Special prices for winter, free night offers
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
How to get a free night; other deals
In Lincoln City:
Exclusive listings; winter specials starting
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
A lot of stunning oceanfront whale watching
In Newport:
Special offers and exclusive listings
In Waldport
Low October rates
In Yachats, Florence
Oct deals appear; find lodgings not listed anywhere else

For the lead role in Sea ‘N Red, the famed Oregon coast brewery chose Golden Promise malt, a beautiful heritage malt variety known for its silky-smooth mouthfeel, rounded depth of character, and flavors of toasted biscuit and fresh baked bread. The malt is then supported by subtle dry hopping with Santiam hops to accentuate the malt flavor and add a liveliness to the character. Pelican’s take on this uncommon style of beer offers aromas reminiscent of toffee, caramel, and cocoa: think toasty biscuit-like character and a smooth, dry, well-balanced finish. A beautiful dark copper color and a medium-bodied presence are the end result of this delicious new brew.

“Sea’N Red delivers flavor and complexity by exploring what malt can do when you let the hops play a supporting role,” says Darron Welch, founding brewmaster, Pelican Brewing Company. “This delicious ale is very well-balanced, silky smooth on the palate, and great on its own, or exceptionally versatile when paired with food.”

On the business and creative side of things, a consistent growth and demand for its products caused Pelican to recently increase brewing and bottling capacity at its Tillamook facility to over 38,000 barrels. Moreover, its latest brewpub in Cannon Beach brings some new creativity as well: that facility has additional capacity for such experimentation.

“Part of our mission at Pelican is to explore a full range of beer flavor - with Sea’N Red we’re offering a truly malty beer with great balance of floral hops and fantastic drinkability.” said Welch.

Pelican Brewing currently distributes 22oz bottles, 12oz bottles in 6-packs, a new mixed 12-pack, and 50 liter and 20 liter kegs via a network of distributors in Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Utah, and Hawaii. The company operates brewing and brewpub facilities in Pacific City, Tillamook and Cannon Beach. Where to stay for this - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour










 

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 



Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

New Irish-Style Beer Comes to Oregon Coast's Pelican Brewery
Restaurant news: Sea'N Red, a traditional Irish-style Red Ale, Pacific City
Oregon Coast Travel: Difficult But Comic Lessons the Beach Can Teach
Yet the beach has a way of showing you who's boss. Sometimes it's funny. Cape Kiwanda, Newport bayfront, safety, Lincoln City
Startlingly Cool History Exhibits at Oregon Coast Museum, Oct. 20 Event
Ancient cellphones, 100-yr-old Chinese coins and other striking finds. Newort events
Oregon Coast Weather Brings Curiosities: Dragonflies, Bubble-like Jellyfish
Dragonflies made a stunning appearance and an engaging form of jellyfish started popping up. Lodging, science
Oregon Coast Scientists: Bad News About Invasive Species and Increased Plastics
A troubling link between invasive species and plastics on the beaches. Science
Central Oregon Coast Glass Float Drops Flood Lincoln City with Color
2,018 officially numbered glass floats will be carefully hidden over the year. Lincoln City events
Update: Huge Waves, Foam on Oregon Coast: No Evidence of Missing People
Gargantuan waves and foam created a spectacle, but two are still missing at sea. Beach safety, science
New Food and Agri-Tours, New Food Fest for North Oregon Coast
A food festival in Garibaldi and a culinary / agritourism program for Tillamook County. Pacific City events, Manzanita events

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted