Portland, Oregon Coast Week's Weather: Fog, Freeze and Sun

Published 12/28/2013

By Andre Hagestedt

(Oregon Coast) – An interesting mix of fog and freezing fog is encroaching on the Portland area while the coastline will be a bit more even-keeled, with both areas getting some amount of sun in the next few days, according to the National Weather Service in Portland (NWS)..Pictured above: Beaverton.

Still decent whale watching weather is in store for the Oregon coast between now and New Year's Day, with January 1 providing good, sunny conditions for those various polar plunges along the coast and other outdoor events, such as the New Year's Day hikes around the state.

Sunday will become sunny later with a high around 43 and light winds. Monday and Tuesday get mostly cloudy with slightly higher temps and chances of rain, but largely calm conditions that bode well for spotting whales or picking up those many glass floats in Lincoln City.

By Wednesday – New Year's Day – the forecast calls for partly sunny and mostly dry along the Oregon coast. The highs will be close to 50, which might make those crazy New Year's Day plunges into the ocean a little easier.

Portland – and possibly the Oregon coast range – get plenty of fog over the next day or so, and some of it may create icy roads in some spots. Sunday night, Monday and even late Saturday, the NWS is predicting some freezing fog in the morning hours.

Otherwise, daytime conditions are either mostly cloudy and with highs around 45. Tuesday and New Year's Day move into slightly rainy weather patterns.

Portland and much of inland Oregon are in a air stagnation advisory until tomorrow night.

For more general Oregon weather, click here. Oregon coast weather can be found here. Keep an eye on Oregon coast range traffic and road conditions.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection

