Oregon Coast State Parks: Holiday Fees Waived, Trail Work

Published 11/19/2016 at 6:33 PM PDT - Updated 11/19/2016 at 7:13 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Oregon Coast) – Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) has a much more natural (and fun) way to spend the day after Thanksgiving, on Black Friday. All state parks will waive any day use fees, including the Oregon coast, in any of the 26 parks that charge them. (Above: Ecola State Park at Cannon Beach will waive parking fees the day after Thanksgiving).

Meanwhile, there are a few more days of limited access to a famed hiking trail on the north Oregon coast.

November 25, the day after Thanksgiving, is know as Black Friday by most people. But this year, OPRD is declaring it Green Friday, waiving parking fees.

"We invite you to join a new tradition: Green Friday," said OPRD Director Lisa Sumption. "Why not skip the mall, and instead come out to play with your family and friends at your favorite state park?"

On the northern half of the Oregon coast, parks offering this are Fort Stevens at Warrenton, Ecola State Park at Cannon Beach, Nehalem Bay State Park next to Manzanita, Cape Lookout near Oceanside, Heceta Head Lighthouse State Scenic Viewpoint and Jessie M. Honeyman State Park near Florence.

This is the second consecutive year of the celebration.

Some parks around the state will be celebrating with special events through the nonprofit Oregon State Parks Foundation. Look for L.L Stub Stewart State Park, Tryon Creek State Natural Area, Champoeg State Heritage Area and Silver Falls State Park to host happenings from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hot drinks and snacks will be available, and visitors will be able to deposit entry forms for drawings to win prizes from Columbia Sportswear, Keen Footwear, REI and Leatherman Tools. Entry forms are obtained by registering at www.oregonstateparksfoundation.org. Completed forms must be brought to one of the four participating parks from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. that day. KINK-FM radio will host a special promotional appearance by Music Director Jared from noon to 2 p.m. at Champoeg.

Parking is free at almost all state parks throughout the entire year. This special waiver only affects the 26 parks that ask a $5 fee for the day, and is in effect from open to close on November 25. Only Shore Acres State Park on the southern Oregon coast will ask a fee after 3 p.m. (but free before that), because of the Holiday Lights event that runs Thanksgiving through New Year's Eve. A list of parks that require day-use parking permits is at http://bit.ly/OregonStateParksParking.

See the Oregon State Parks website for directions to each park: www.oregonstateparks.org.

At Manzanita and its famed Neah-Kah-Nie Mountain Trail, there will still be some closures on the access road to the trail, just above the Neahkahnie overlooks on Highway 101. The actual highway itself is unaffected.

The access road to the south trailhead, a popular hiking trail at the south end of Oswald West State Park, will be closed periodically for construction until November 23. A contractor will remove potholes, improve drainage and increase traction along the first 400-foot section at the west end of Neahkahnie Trailhead Road.

This is the first of three phases that will ultimately improve the entire length of the short, gravel road, ending at the trailhead parking area. Mike Critelli Excavation of Garibaldi will complete the first phase for about $5,000. Where to stay for this - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour. Below: photos of these areas:



















