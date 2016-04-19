N. Oregon Coast's Cannon Beach to Get Yet Another Microbrewery, Eatery

Published 04/19/2016 at 5:11 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – The north Oregon coast appears to be a kind of breeding ground these days for fine craft breweries and brew pubs, and Cannon Beach is about to get its fourth. Bill's Tavern has been its own microbrewery for decades, Cannon Beach Hardware and Public House has been around a few years, and Pacific City's Pelican Pub is about to open a satellite eatery soon. Latest on the list: the former Lumberyard Rotisserie and Grill will become Public Coast Brewing sometime this summer.

After shutting down late in 2015, construction began soon after on Public Coast Brewing Company. The idea, according to owner Ryan Snyder, is a craft brewery and eatery – what has been a lifelong dream of his.

“From the beginning, my vision for The Lumberyard was to transform the restaurant into a brewery that local residents and visitors to the Oregon coast could enjoy,” Snyder said.

Snyder is also president of Martin Hospitality, which owns numerous hotels in Cannon Beach as well as the Wayfarer Restaurant on the beachfront, practically in front of Haystack Rock.

He said Public Coast Brewing will utilize a ten-barrel brewing system to make its own beers, with plans so far to create seven different kinds. Other beers from other local breweries will be offered as well. For kids or adults with a different hankering, the brewery will make its own root beer.

Martin Hospitality Chef Will Leroux has moved from lead company chef to brewmaster, overseeing beer recipes, production and quality. An avid farmer, forager and beekeeper, his recipes will bring together locally found ingredients with Northwest hops for a new take on the old favorite.

Snyder and Leroux are collaborating with northwest craft beer pioneer Fred Bowman, who founded Portland Brewing Company. Snyder considers Bowman and a hero, and he will create some of the recipes for the seven beers. The team is also consulting with Las Vegas-based Big Dog’s Brewing Company.

Special menu items will be created to pair well with the beer selection, which will be further revealed once Public Coast Brewing gets going. Some dishes have been announced, such as grass-fed beef burgers with secret sauce and homemade sausages. Look for seasonal fish ‘n chips prepared with local halibut, albacore tuna, salmon and rockfish. There will be vegetarian and gluten-free options too.

New counter-style ordering will be introduced, ensuring quick service and the option for customers to have a beer while they wait.

Snyder said the name celebrates not just the Oregon coast itself but the fact its beaches are open to everyone.

“Few places in the country match the beauty and welcoming spirit of the Oregon coast,” Snyder said. “As one of the only true public coastlines in America, the Oregon coast is open to everyone, and the people are warm and inviting. I wanted to build a brewery that reflects that same welcoming spirit, and make craft beer that’s both delicious and approachable.”

Architectural design was done by Seattle-based Mike Skidmore, whose previous works include numerous restaurants and resorts, such as Julie's Landing in Seattle, Paquito's in Seattle as well as Martin Hospitality's own Surfsand Resort. Its look will reflect the themes of exposed timber and of the coastline, evoking forest and sea. It will boast a wrap-around bar that makes social interaction easy, while beer will be made in the background and fully visible from tables through large windows. There will be an inviting outside dining and bar patio as well.

Look for Public Coast Brewing Co. at 264 E. Third Street, Cannon Beach. See martinhospitality.com for further updates. More on Cannon Beach below and at the Cannon Beach Virtual Tour, Map.















